Men’s Basketball: No. 19 TCU suffers narrow loss to No. 24 Iowa State

The Horned Frogs suffered a heartbreaking defeat at home, losing by a narrow margin of 73-72 in the last two seconds. The first half wasn’t pretty for the Horned Frogs, trailing by as many as 19 points. TCU struggled with ball movement, and Iowa State capitalized, scoring 29 points off TCU’s 18 turnovers in the first half.

Within the first six minutes of the game, the Horned Frogs trailed by nine points, with a score of 15-4 and eight turnovers. TCU couldn’t handle the pressure from Iowa State.

ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger said post game during their preparation they knew they would have to be the aggressor when it came to ball pressure against TCU.

“They fell to our ball pressure and I think it helped our guys in preparation, they knew they were going to have to be at their absolute best to have a chance here today,” said Otzelberger. “Credit to our whole team for doing that and we know this is especially hard to do here against a great team.”

TCU came out in the second half with fiery play that energized the entire Schollmaier Arena, sparking hopes of a comeback.

Tennyson the difference between the two halves was the way they responded to ISU’s pressure.

“We were on our heels in the first half and in the second half we got a little bit on our toes, instead of just falling back every time they pressured us.”

Avery Anderson made a significant block on the play, denying ISU’s Gilbert from a layup. Emanuel Miller passed the ball to Tennyson, who nailed another crucial three, narrowing the Frogs’ deficit to 11 points, at 44-33.

At the 10:42 mark, TCU scored two consecutive threes from Tennyson and JaKobe Coles. A foul on ISU’s Ward gave Micah Peavy the opportunity to complete two free-throw attempts, bringing the game to 52-64.

Back-to-back threes by Trey and JaKobe.



What once was a 19-point deficit is down to 11.#GoFrogs — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 20, 2024

The Frogs managed to reduce turnovers to only nine in the second half, bringing the game as close as 69-73 with 23 seconds left after a dunk by Peavy.

However, they ultimately lost the game in the last two seconds. Tennyson sank a three, but it was not enough to overcome the Cyclones, resulting in a final score of 73-72.

FINAL: No. 24 Iowa State 73 - No. 19 TCU 72



We're back in action Tuesday at Oklahoma State.#GoFrogs — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 20, 2024

Head Coach Jamie Dixon expressed that it is evident what the issue was in the matchup, and he acknowledges that it’s a challenging situation to face.

“It’s hard to fathom,” said Dixon. “I hate to even say the word but 27 turnovers is not good and makes it hard. We fought back, we were better in the second half, but still there were times of over penetration. There were times when the turnovers weren’t forced, it was unforced chopping the ball.”

One positive takeaway from this game was Tennyson’s performance. Dixon mentioned that at the start of the summer, Tennyson wasn’t a strong guard defender, but now he has become one of the best on the team.

“I used him as an example to the guys in the locker room because he cares so much,” said Dixon. “He came in as a poor defender and now he is a good one. Yes he cares about scoring and those things, but you work on your weaknesses, and that is what he did.”

Up next the Frogs will hit the road to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday, tip-off is at 8 p.m.