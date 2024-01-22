Frogs Up Podcast: TCU Basketball Blues: Men’s Turnover Travesties + Women’s Unprecedented Injuries

TCU Men’s Basketball suffered two losses this week with historically bad turnover performances, dropping an overtime contest in Cincinnati with a season-worst 19 turnovers. The Frogs promptly followed that up with a program-worst 27 giveaways vs. Iowa State to drop first home game of the season.

TCU Women’s Basketball suffered a major setback as continued injury accumulation left the Frogs without enough players available to safely play last week, forced to issue forfeits for two conference games. It was a bizarre week that culminated in an open tryout and TCU Volleyball’s Sarah Sylvester joins the Hoops roster as a walk on.

Other Spring sports get rolling as #2 TCU Rifle bested #9 Ohio State, Women’s Tennis opens its season with a 7-0 sweep of Northwestern State while the #4 Men’s squad opens play Wednesday before hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend beginning Saturday, as it aims for a third consecutive Indoor National Championship.

Please subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!