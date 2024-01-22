Non-Rev Roundup: TCU rifle sweeps season series against Ohio State

Track and Field

TCU Track and Field traveled to Lubbock, Texas last week for the Corky Classic this past Friday and Saturday. Benjamin Kirbo stole the show on the first day of competition, breaking his school record for pole vault with a height of 5.20 meters, good for fifth among collegiate athletes at the meet.

The Frogs had two top-10 finishers in the high jump, with Jill Johnson and Jade Ferrell finishing in eighth and ninth place, respectively, with jumps of 1.67 meters. Kyler Van Grouw picked up a top-10 finish for TCU in the weighted throw thanks to a throw of 16.25 meters, landing him in seventh place. Serina Ramirez showed out on the women’s side of the weighted throw with a distance of 14.66 meters, putting her in ninth place.

Tabitha Kalunde Ngao started day two with a bang, winning the women’s 1000-meter with a program record-setting time of 2:48.13. Ryan Martin completed the sweep of the 1000-meter, winning the men’s side with a time of 2:23.17 which set the program record on the men’s side of the event. Stone Burke was the third winner of the day for the Frogs, picking up the gold in the 3k with a time of 8:34.37.

London Culbreath had a great race in the women’s 3K, finishing second behind a very strong time of 9:57.03. Iyana Gray finished first among collegiate athletes and second overall in the women’s 200-meter with a time of 23.02, the second fastest time in the NCAA this season.

The Frogs will next head to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic taking place on Feb. 2-3.

Swimming and Diving

TCU Swimming and Diving took down Iowa State in a women-only meet this past Saturday in dominant fashion by a total score of 162-138. The 200-yard medley relay team of Nina Vadovicova, Rylee Moore, Olivia Rhodes, and Jeanne Dahmen started the meet off with a win for the Frogs behind a great time of 1:44.81. Jordan Edwards and Sydney Inman took the top two spots in the 1000-yard freestyle thanks to solid times of 10:22.39 and 10:25.68 respectively.

Mikayla Popham narrowly secured the win in the 200-yard freestyle with a good time of 1:53.00 to beat out the second-place finisher by .10 seconds. Tania Quaglieri earned gold in the 100-yard backstroke thanks to a great time of 55.06. The 100-yard breaststroke was dominated by TCU who had the top three finishers in Claire Chahbandour, Vadovicova, and Ella Stein with times of 1:04.28, 1:04.53, and 1:06.13 respectively. Rhodes picked up her first individual win of the day in the 50-yard freestyle with a strong time of 23.59.

Both first and second place were won by Horned Frogs in the 3-meter diving event with Emma Lacarda Herrera taking first with a score of 311.85 and Lauren Cey taking second with a score of 306.75. Quaglieri won her second event of the day in the 200-yard backstroke with a winning time of 2:02.37. Giorgia Vavalle took first in the 200-yard breaststroke thanks to a time of 2:21.99 to finish in front of Chahbandour who took second with a time of 2:22.29. Quaglieri continued her excellent day in the pool with yet another win, this time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.91.

The Frogs will round out their regular season with a trip to Austin for the Sterkel Classic taking place on Feb. 2-3.

Rifle

TCU and Ohio State have faced off in three straight meets and for the third straight time, TCU Rifle came out victorious. The Frogs traveled to Columbus, Ohio this past Sunday and completed the season sweep of the Buckeyes, this time by a score of 4730-4717.

Stephanie Grundsoee had the best aggregate score from either side firing an 1191. Grundsoee paced the field in smallbore and air rifle, taking first in both events with scores of 594 and 597 respectively. Nina Schuett joined Grundsoe in the top five with an aggregate score of 1181 which landed her in fourth place overall. Schuett was consistent across both events, finishing fifth in smallbore with a 586 and fourth in air rifle with a 595.

Mikole Hogan finished just behind Schuett in a tie for fifth place with a score of 1180 in the meet. Hogan fired a 588 in smallbore, good for fourth place in the event, and a 592 in air rifle, good for seventh place in the event. The Frogs will look to keep the momentum going with a trip to The Citadel on Jan. 28 before the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships the next weekend.

TCU boasts five of the top eight aggregate marks in the match!



1. Grundsoee - 1,191 (T-Season High)

4. Schuett - 1,181

6. Hogan - 1,180

7. Allan - 1,178

8. White - 1,172#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/CVPrLowklv — TCU Rifle (@TCURifle) January 21, 2024

Women’s Tennis

TCU Women’s Tennis kicked off their spring season with a dominant 7-0 sweep of Northwestern State in Fort Worth this past Saturday. TCU got off to an early lead in the doubles matches when Destinee Martins and Isabel Pascual took down their NSU counterparts by a score of 6-3. Jade Otway and Raquel Caballero finished the job and clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win on court two.

Martins was the first Frog to win her singles match with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win on court three. Otway was the next to earn a point for TCU with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win on court two. Caballero continued the straight-sets streak for the Frogs with a 6-0, 6-4 win. Yu-Chin Tsai and Isabel Pascual took care of business in their singles matches winning 6-2, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-3 respectively. Chiho Mushika finished out the sweep for the Frogs with another straight-sets win by a score of 6-4, 6-3.

The Frogs will next travel to College Station for ITA Kickoff Weekend where they will face off against Rice on Jan. 27 and then either Texas A&M or Northwestern the following day.