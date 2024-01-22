Women’s Basketball: TCU volleyball’s Sarah Sylvester among new roster additions

After the TCU women’s basketball team was forced to cancel its Big 12 Conference games against Kansas State and Iowa State due to a number of injuries, the program hosted two days of open tryouts for any full-time students or student-athletes interested in walking on for the remainder of the season. TCU has since added four new players to the 2023-24 roster including current Horned Frog student-athlete Sarah Sylvester, who competed as a middle blocker for the TCU women’s volleyball team this season. Three additional walk-ons including Piper Davis, Ella Hamlin and Mekhayia Moore were also brought in to the team.

Schollmaier has itself a dual sport star ⭐️



Welcome aboard, Sarah!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/QnW48eKzP1 — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 21, 2024

Sylvester was a big contributor for the TCU women’s volleyball program this season, playing 119 sets and finishing with 138 total blocks. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker set a school record for blocks in a three-set match and was a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honoree. A two-year letter winner in volleyball, Sylvester becomes the first student-athlete at TCU in the Big 12 era to play varsity volleyball and varsity basketball. Sylvester played basketball in high school and was a two-time All Catholic High School league honors as an upperclassman.

Davis guided Timberline to the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) 5A Girls Basketball State Championship in 2022. She started every game at guard along the Wolves’ championship run. Davis was selected to compete in the 2023 Idaho State All-Star Game at the conclusion of her final prep season. She was tabbed to the IdahoSports.com All-Tournament second team and earned honorable mention All-Conference accolades her senior year.

Hamlin scored more than 1,500 career points over a four-year varsity run at Granbury HS. She was crowned District Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023. Hamlin averaged 18 points per game and scored a career-high 42 points at the expense of Lovelady HS her senior year.

Moore led the Bearettes to their first-ever TX UIL Girls Basketball State Championship as a senior in 2022. She was named State Championship MVP and chosen to the State Championship All-Tournament team following Brownsboro’s title game triumph. Moore tallied more than 1,000 career points over a four-year varsity run. A dedicated student, Moore graduated as Brownsboro’s 2022 Salutatorian and is a member of TCU’s Chancellor’s Scholars Program.

TCU will return to Schollmaier Arena for its home contest against UCF on Tuesday evening.