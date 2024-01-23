Men’s Basketball: TCU seeking to snap two-game losing streak

Can TCU make a comeback with two consecutive road games, starting with their first match in Stillwater, Oklahoma against the Cowboys? The Horned Frogs are set to hit the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday evening. The Frogs currently hold a record of 13-5, with a 2-3 standing in the Big 12 Conference.

On the road, TCU has a 2-2 record, with losses to Cincinnati and Kansas. TCU looks to rebound from their first home loss of the season against Iowa State on Saturday evening, with a final score of 73-72. Although Trey Tennyson sank a last-second three-pointer, it was not enough to secure a victory against the Cyclones.

Tennyson has proven to be a reliable three-point shooter and led the Frogs with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists. Micah Peavy contributed 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Head coach Jamie Dixon stated postgame that he had overemphasized how Iowa State pressures the ball and their turnover margin. Dixon expressed that it was evident what the issue was: too many turnovers. The Cyclones scored 36 points off TCU’s 27 turnovers, marking the highest turnover count for the Horned Frogs since December 1999.

The Cowboys are coming off a 70-66 loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. In the last eight seconds of the game, Oklahoma State lost the ball, and Cam Carter made both free throw attempts to seal the victory. Oklahoma State’s Eric Dailey Jr. led the Cowboys with 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists. John Michael Wright and Javon Small both added 11 points.

This marks Avery Anderson III’s inaugural encounter with his former team since joining the Horned Frogs. Tonight, these two teams will square off at the Gallagher-Iba Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.