Football: Nebraska hiring TCU general manager Anthony Crespino

The University of Nebraska football program has reportedly hired former TCU general manager Anthony Crespino, who has worked in Fort Worth since 2021. Crespino previously worked with current TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes when he was at SMU, spending four years in Dallas (2018-2021). Crespino spent two years as assistant director of football operations at Northwestern from 2016-17 and two seasons at Texas State as the director of football operations and director of player personnel from 2014-15.

Crespino will reportedly serve as the general manager and director of football operations for the Nebraska football program, where he’ll work alongside head coach Matt Rhule. Prior to his return to Texas State, Crespino was the director of player development at Penn State in spring 2014 and the director of operations at Western Michigan in 2013.