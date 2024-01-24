Men’s Basketball: TCU rallies to defeat Oklahoma State on the road

After a devastating first loss in the Schollmaier Arena, the Horned Frogs regrouped and secured a 74-69 victory over the Cowboys. Emanuel Miller led the Frogs with 21 points, achieving a career-high of 11 rebounds for his first double-double this season.

Micah Peavy and former OSU player Avery Anderson III finished the night in double figures. Peavy contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and one assist, while Anderson scored 15 points, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out four assists.

OSU took the initial lead in the first half and maintained it, reaching their largest advantage at the 5:58 mark when OSU’s Bryce Thompson hit a 3-pointer, extending the Cowboys’ lead to 17 points, 33-16. TCU fought back with contributions from Xavier Cork, Anderson, Miller, and Peavy to close the gap. They headed into the locker room down by 4, with the score at 37-33.

As seen in previous games, this group sometimes needs the halftime break to regroup to come out on top, and they did just that. Head coach Jamie Dixon acknowledged that the team had previously struggled defensively, but the second-half victory showcased notable signs of improvement on the defensive end.

“We haven’t been defensively what I thought we would be, but we did it in the second half.”

TCU scored 44 points in the second half with only six turnovers and a total of nine for the game. Miller contributed 14 points during the half, initiating the first steps of a comeback with a successful layup that tied the game at 39-39 within the first two minutes.

There were six additional lead changes, and OSU held their final lead of the game at the 9:33 mark with a successful three-pointer by OSU’s Javon Small. JaKobe Coles made a 3-pointer with three minutes remaining on the clock, propelling the Horned Frogs to a 70-65 lead over the Cowboys.

Dixon expressed for the upcoming game against Baylor, the need to continue to improve their performance on both ends of the court. He expressed satisfaction with how each player was prepared to step in during the matchup.

“What I liked is all 10 guys were valuable for us again and that is a positive for us,” said Dixon. “Going forward they may not be playing as many minutes, but I think our depth helped us down the stretch. Chuck did some really good things in the 10 minutes he was in and made good plays. We have two great guards, Jameer [Nelson Jr.] and Avery [Anderson III] had a great game.”

After securing a road win with this kind of momentum, the Frogs will face another challenge as they hit the road down Interstate 35 to take on the No. 15 Baylor Bears for the first time in the brand-new Foster Pavilion. Tip-off is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m.