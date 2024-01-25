Baseball: Five Horned Frogs earn Preseason All-Big 12 honors

With the 2024 College Baseball season three weeks away, the Big 12 Conference announced its preseason awards on Wednesday, as voted on by the league’s coaches. The TCU Horned Frogs received the most accolades in the conference, placing five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, with two-way Wichita State transfer earning Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

2024 #Big12BB Preseason Newcomer of the Year @TCU_Baseball SP Payton Tolle pic.twitter.com/aO3uffRMHT — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 24, 2024

Tolle joined the Horned Frogs following a unanimous All-American season in 2023 where he starred both on the mound and at the plate for the Shockers. As a starting pitcher, Tolle posted a 9-3 record in 14 starts last season, leading the AAC in innings pitched and wins, tossing 97 strikeouts to just 19 walks, allowing an opponent batting average of .245. As a DH & 1B, Tolle hit .311 with 13 home runs and 50 RBI.

In addition to Tolle, TCU Baseball placed four more players onto the Preseason All-Big 12 Team: Catcher Karson Bowen, SS Anthony Silva, RP Ben Abeldt, and SP Kole Klecker.

Klecker was a unanimous selection, coming off a true freshman campaign where he was named a Freshman All-American, leading the Horned Frogs rotation with a 10-4 record in 17 starts, allowing an opposing batting average of just .216 with 72 strikeouts.

Ben Abeldt was another Freshman All-American as a true freshman for the Frogs in 2023, as a key member of the bullpen. He pitched 55 innings in 32 appearances, tossing 71 Ks and allowing an opponent batting average of .237.

Yet another 2023 Freshman All-American in his first collegiate season, Anthony Silva dazzled on the field at shortstop with a .950 fielding percentage and turned out to be a star at the plate as well, hitting .330 with a .471 slugging percentage on seven HRs and 50 RBI and was 17-19 on stolen base attempts.

Karson Bowen was yet another 2023 Freshman All-American, starting 54 games behind the plate for the Horned Frogs where he had a .987 fielding percentage, catching 13 attempted steals. At the plate, he hit .350 with 6 HRs and 46 RBI.

TCU Baseball opens its season at Lupton Stadium with a three game series hosting Florida Gulf Coast beginning Friday, February 16. The Horned Frogs enter the year ranked No. 5 in both the D1 and Perfect Game preseason Top 25.