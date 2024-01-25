Baseball: TCU selected atop Big 12 Preseason poll

Coming off a season where TCU Baseball won the Big 12 Tournament, eventually making its way to Omaha and a finish in the National Semifinals in 2023, the Horned Frogs are selected atop the Big 12 Preseason Poll headed into the 2024 season, the conference announced on Thursday. TCU received 11 of the 13 available first-place votes, as selected by the league’s coaches.

Since joining the league beginning in the 2013 season, the Horned Frogs have won the Big 12 regular season crown four times and have won the Big 12 Tournament four times, picking up four trophies in the last three seasons. TCU had five players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 squad and was selected at No. 5 in both the D1 Baseball and Perfect Game preseason Top 25 rankings.

TCU Baseball opens its season at Lupton Stadium with a three-game series hosting Florida Gulf Coast beginning Friday, February 16. The Horned Frogs open Big 12 play with a series in Lawrence, KS against the Kansas Jayhawks, March 8-10.