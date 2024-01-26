REPORT: Midway ISD set to hire former TCU DC Joe Gillespie

Former TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie has reportedly found a new home, with David Smoak of 365 Sports posting on X that Midway Independent School District, which includes Midway High School, will hold a board meeting at 1 p.m. on Monday with a likely recommendation and approval to hire Gillespie as its next head football coach. Gillespie sent two seasons as TCU’s defensive coordinator after serving as defensive coordinator at Tulsa. Gillespie was at Tulsa from 2015-21 before signing on to work for coach Sonny Dykes.

Gillespie has high school coaching experience, as he served as an assistant coach for Stephenville from 1995-2007 before becoming the head coach in 2008. Gillespie held that role through 2014 and then moved on to work at Tulsa in 2015. TCU replaced Gillespie with former Boise State head coach and defensive coordinator Andy Avalos this offseason. Midway ISD is located in McLennan County, Texas, which includes Waco, Texas.