Women’s Basketball: TCU center Sedona Prince named Lisa Leslie Award finalist

TCU center Sedona Prince made history on Friday, becoming the first Horned Frog to be named a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented annually to the best center in women’s college basketball. Despite suffering a finger injury during TCU’s road loss against Baylor, Prince was dominant over the first 14 games of the 2023-24 season, averaging 21.2 points and 10.6 rebounds as well as 3.3 blocks per game. The 6-foot-7 center from Liberty Hill, Texas transferred in from Oregon and helped TCU open the season with a 14-0 record.

Prince is one of several Horned Frogs who are currently sidelined with injuries. Starting point guard Jaden Owens suffered a torn ACL and meniscus against Houston, while starting guard Madison Conner missed TCU’s 66-60 win over UCF with a knee injury. The Lisa Leslie Award has been presented annually since the 2017-18 season, when A’ja Wilson earned the honor as the nation’s best center. Previous winners include Megan Gustafson (Iowa) and four-time award winner Aliyah Boston (South Carolina). Prince would become the first TCU player to ever win the award should she return and play well enough to receive the honor.