Men’s Basketball: TCU to face No. 15 Baylor at Foster Pavilion

TCU takes the court at the Foster Pavilion for the first time to face No. 15 Baylor on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are arriving on the heels of a road victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday evening, securing a final score of 74-69.

The Frogs had an impressive comeback from a 17-point deficit in the second half. Emanuel Miller led the team by scoring 21 points and grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds, marking his first double-double of the season.

Head coach Jamie Dixon noted that previously, the defense hadn’t been great, but the team’s resilience against OSU showcased their defensive ability to get the job done. Looking at Baylor, they have lost their last two matchups, with their most recent being a 75-73 loss at Texas last Saturday.

Baylor’s Jalen Bridges and Langston Love helped the Bears secure a second-half lead of 56-50 by knocking down 3-pointers. However, Texas made a comeback with the help of Tyrese Hunter, who completed a driving layup at the buzzer, giving the Longhorns a two-point victory.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew mentioned that what hurt them down the stretch was their inability to make outside shots and continue extending their lead.

“When you get a shot to extend the lead, you’ve got to make shots,” said Drew. “We wasted those opportunities.”

This afternoon’s task for TCU will be to secure their second consecutive road win, while Baylor looks to break their losing streak with a win at home. These two teams will face one another at 3 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN2.