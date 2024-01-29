Frogs Up Podcast: 3OT Thriller in Waco + Lady Frogs Return

TCU Men’s Basketball had the dreaded two-game Big 12 road trip and emerged with a pair of much-needed victories. The Horned Frogs came back from a 17-point deficit to escape with a win in Avery Anderson III’s homecoming to Stillwater where he played four seasons for the Cowboys before transferring to TCU. On Saturday, TCU got one its biggest results of the season, taking down #15 Baylor in a triple overtime shootout as Jameer Nelson put up 30 points, including the go-ahead bucket.

TCU Women’s Basketball earned the national spotlight with a full feature on SportsCenter after its win over UCF in the first game back on the court after bringing in four walk-ons following a pair of forfeits due to injuries. Aaliyah Roberson powered the Frogs with 17 points and Sydney Harris was a revelation off the bench, dropping 14 points. TCU would drop a tough game in Lubbock to Texas Tech, but gets the week off before returning to Schollmaier on Saturday vs. Kansas.

It was ITA Kickoff Weekend for both Men & Women’s Tennis squads. The Women went 1-1 in College Station, falling to Texas A&M in the Regional Final. The #5-ranked Men’s team swept through its competition to move to 3-0 on the season and reach the ITA National Team Indoor Championship for the 6th straight season, looking to lift the trophy for the third consecutive season.

