Men’s Basketball: TCU ranked No. 25 in Week 13 AP Poll

TCU Men’s Basketball made its first appearance in the AP Poll of the 2023-24 season two weeks ago at No. 19, but followed that up with a pair of losses and were quickly escorted out of the club. However another two-win week, this time with both contests coming on the road, the Horned Frogs have rejoined the rankings, sneaking into the latest AP Poll at No. 25.

Repost if you see your team on the Week 13 AP Poll pic.twitter.com/Xy9ixQ13T0 — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) January 29, 2024

TCU’s week included overcoming a 17-point first half deficit to earn a five-point win in Stillwater over last place Oklahoma State Cowboys and a Saturday heart-stopping thriller in Waco as the Horned Frogs emerged victories from a 3 overtime battle with the Bears. The Big 12 once again has eight programs ranked in the AP Poll this week with another terrific schedule on tap for the week ahead in the league, with three ranked-vs-ranked matchups (TTU at TCU on Tuesday and Houston at Kansas and Iowa State at Baylor on Saturday). The Horned Frogs were beneficiaries of mid-major upsets as Memphis lost its third straight contest and Colorado State dropped two games on the road to each fall out of the Top 25. TCU earned 215 points in the ballot, clearing No. 26 South Carolina by 107 points to comfortably get the polls final spot this week. The Frogs were voted as high as No. 11 on one ballot and omitted from 19 ballots.

The Horned Frogs return to Schollmaier Arena for a two-game home-stand this week, set to face No. 15 Texas Tech on Tuesday at 6 PM and hosting the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at 1 PM. TCU was also voted No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll as Memphis and Colorado State also dropped out of that rankings.

Big 12 AP Poll Votes