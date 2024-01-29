Men’s Basketball: Emanuel Miller named Big 12 Player of the Week

It is famously difficult to win on the road in the Big 12, college basketball’s most challenging league. Last week the Horned Frogs were able to secure a pair of road wins, escaping Stillwater and Waco with wins in hand to improve to 4-3 in conference play. The wins pushed TCU Men’s Basketball back into the AP Top 25 and has earned TCU forward Emanuel Miller the honor of Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday

Triple-overtime thrillers, upset victories and #Big12MBB weekly honors for these dudes. pic.twitter.com/CbRCDKuvSJ — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 29, 2024

This is a program-best third Player of the Week honor for Miller this season, including two of the last three weeks, and the fourth of his career. He previously earned the designation this season on December 4 following his buzzer-beating winner at Georgetown and January 15th after leading TCU to top-ten wins over Oklahoma and Houston.

Last week in wins over Oklahoma State and Baylor, Miller averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, including a heroic second half in Stillwater to bring TCU back from a 17-point deficit. Miller played every minute of the game in Stillwater and 53 of the 55 minutes in the 3OT win in Waco.

TCU’s next game is vs. No. 15 Texas Tech and the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week Chance McMillian on Tuesday night in Fort Worth’s Schollmaier Arena at 6 PM on ESPN2.