Non-Revenue Round-Up: TCU Men’s Tennis earns bid to Indoor National Championship Tournament

Men’s Tennis

TCU Men’s Tennis kicked off their indoor season, looking to complete the three-peat of the ITA Indoor National Championship after winning the championship in both 2022 and 2023. The number five ranked Frogs got off to a strong start, going 3-0 this past week with victories over Abilene Christian, Rice, and Tulsa. With their wins over Rice and Tulsa at the ITA Kick-Off Tournament, the Frogs punched their ticket to the ITA National Indoor Championships taking place February 16th-19th in New York.

The Frogs first had a home match with ACU this past Wednesday where they swept the Wildcats 7-0 and did not lose a set the entire meet. The number fifteen ranked doubles pairing of Lui Maxted and Duncan Chan got the Frogs out to an early lead with a 6-4 win on court one. Kaj Quirijns and Pedro Vives clinched the doubles point for the Frogs with a 6-4 victory of their own. Jake Fearnley extended the TCU lead to 2-0 with a straight set, 6-1, 6-0 win over the top singles player from ACU. Chan was the next winner for the Frogs with a 6-1, 6-2 win over his ACU counterpart. Sebastian Gorzny clinched the match win for the Frogs with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Jack Pinnington and Thomas Jirousek took care of business in their singles matches winning 6-2, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-2 respectively. Julian Alonso completed the sweep with a 6-1 victory for the Frogs.

The Frogs would next host an ITA Kick-Off Weekend Tournament in Fort Worth and sweep their opening-round opponent, Rice, 4-0. Fearnley and Pinnington put TCU up 1-0 in doubles with a dominant 6-1 on court two before Vives and Gorzny clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win over Rice’s top doubles pairing. Fearnley continued his impressive afternoon with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win in singles to put the Frogs up 2-0. Maxted put the Frogs a point away from clinching with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win in singles. Vives earned the winning point with yet another straight-sets win for TCU, 6-2, 7-5.

In the Regional Championship match, the Frogs easily handled Tulsa by a score of 4-0 to officially clinch a spot in the ITA Indoor National Championship Tournament. Again, Pinnington and Fearnely started the Frogs out with a win in doubles by a score of 6-1. This time, Chan and Maxted clinched the doubles win with a 6-2 victory on court three. Fearnley extended the TCU lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-0 win on court one. Pinnington picked up a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win on court two before Maxted clinched the win behind a 7-6, 6-3 win over his Tulsa counterpart.

The Frogs will host two non-conference opponents this weekend as Stanford and Tennessee will come to town for matches on Friday, February 2nd, and Sunday, February 4th respectively.

Our sixth straight ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/0oBAuy1SGS — TCU Men's Tennis (@TCUMensTennis) January 29, 2024

Women’s Tennis

TCU Women’s Tennis traveled to College Station for their own ITA Kick-Off Weekend Tournament and went 1-1 with a win over Rice and a loss to Texas A&M.

The Frogs started off the weekend with a 4-1 win over Rice that was much closer than the final score would indicate. The doubles pair of Raquel Caballero and Jade Otway put TCU up early with a 6-2 win over the second doubles pair from Rice. Chiho Mushika and Yu-Chin Tsai clinched the doubles point for the Frogs with a 6-4 win against the top pair from Rice. Tsai finished out the day strong with a dominant win in singles by a score of 6-1, 6-0. Helena Narmount would extend the lead to 3-0 for the Frogs with her 6-2, 6-1 singles win. Rice picked up a point on court one as Isabel Pascual lost a tough match to the top Owls singles player. Jade Otway would pick up a clutch singles win for the Frogs to clinch the match win in a three-set thriller with a final score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

In the championship match on Sunday, the Frogs lost 4-0 to a very talented Texas A&M squad that features the number-one-ranked singles player and the number-three-ranked doubles pair. The Aggies won the doubles point thanks to two 6-1 wins over the Tsai/Mushika and Martins/Pascual pairs on courts one and three respectively. The Frogs did not find success in the singles matches either as the Aggies made quick work of the Frogs with three straight sets wins to clinch the match.

TCU will hit the road for a chance to bounce back at UC Santa Barbara next Sunday, February 4th.

Equestrian

Number one-ranked TCU Equestrian added another impressive win to their resume with a 14-5 victory over number eight-ranked Deleware State this past Thursday at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in John Justin Arena. The Frogs opened the meet winning 3-2 in Fences, led by a 90-point ride from Ashleigh Scully who earned MOP honors in the event. Sydney Berube finished right behind Scully with the second-highest score in Fences with an 89-point ride to pick up a point for TCU. Ella Bostwick was the third winner for the Frogs in Fences with an 82-point ride to beat out her DSU counterpart. The lead was extended to 8-2 thanks to a clean 5-0 sweep in Flat by TCU. Lilly Goldstein earned MOP honors in the event thanks to an 84-point ride to lead all riders in Flat. Scully and Bostwick both earned their second wins of the day in Flat thanks to rides of 77 and 68 points respectively. Laurel Smith and Franki Guidi each earned their first point of the day with wins in Flat and scores of 80 and 77 points respectively. TCU would continue to build their lead in Reining with a 3-1 victory thanks in part to Kaylene Cunningham who earned MOP honors after a 72.5-point ride to pick up a win for the Frogs. Giorgia Medows and Mattie Dukes earned the other two points for TCU in the event with rides of 72 and 68.5 points respectively. The Frogs closed out the meet strong with a 3-2 win in Horsemanship. Dukes completed the sweep of MOP honors for TCU with a win in Horsemanship thanks to an excellent 78-point ride. Payton Boutelle and Shea Graham both won their matches in the event behind rides of 77 and 74 points respectively.

TCU Equestrian will return to action on February 2nd when they will square off against Fresno State at home.

⭐️⭐️



The Frogs swept the MOPs in Thursdays meet against No. 8 Delaware State



Kaylene Cunningham - Reining 72.5

Mattie Dukes - Horsemanship 78

Lilly Goldstein - Flat 84

Ashleigh Scully - Fences 90#GoFrogs x #1Family1Mission pic.twitter.com/A6gKHRgTOC — TCU Equestrian (@TCUWEquestrian) January 29, 2024

Rifle

The number two ranked TCU Rifle team traveled to Charleston, South Carolina for a matchup with the Citadel. The Frogs took a commanding victory with a team score of 4698 which was 98 points ahead of second place. The Frogs had the top three shooters in the meet by aggregate score in Stephanie Allan, Mikole Hogan, and Nina Schuett. Allan had the top score in the meet with an aggregate score of 1184. Allan had a great performance in both smalbore and air rifle, firing the top score in both events with a 589 in smallbore and a 595 in air rifle. Hogan finished just four points behind Allan with an aggregate score of 1180. Hogan fired the second-best score in smallbore of 587 and tied for the second-best score in air rifle with a 593. Tied with Hogan for second in air rifle was Schuett who shot 1174 aggregate score to take third place overall. Schuett paired a tie for second in air rifle with a strong third-place finish in smallbore, firing a 581 in the event. Joining Allan, Hogan, and Schuett in the top five was Anne White who had a very good day, finishing with the fifth-highest aggregate score of the meet, firing an 1159. White had a consistent performance across both events, firing a 571 in smallbore, good for seventh in the event, and a 588 in air rifle, good for sixth in the event.

TCU Rifle will next travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana as they look to defend their Patriot Rifle Conference Championship on February 3rd and 4th.