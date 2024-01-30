Football: Former TCU DL Lwal Uguak signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former TCU defensive lineman and UConn transfer Lwal Uguak shared on social media Tuesday that he’ll be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after one season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Uguak enjoyed a strong rookie campaign in 2023, appearing in 18 games with five starts for the Alouettes. The former Horned Frog finished with 17 total tackles and four sacks during the 2023 CFL season. Uguak signs with the Buccaneers after reportedly working out for the team last month.

Uguak’s collegiate career included one season with TCU, where he totaled nine tackles as a rotational defensive lineman during the 2022 campaign. The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada native played three seasons at UConn and recorded 69 total tackles as well as four sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble during that span. Uguak appeared in 47 FBS games before being drafted in the first round of the 2023 CFL Draft as the No. 7 selection.

THEY’RE HITTING UP IN HAMILTON!! Former TCU player Lwal Uguak laying the lumber!! pic.twitter.com/ItcPYrpRKV — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 271-pounder helped the Alouettes win each of their last five regular season games, earning a sack in four of those five games. The Alouettes went 11-7 overall and defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup to claim their eighth championship.