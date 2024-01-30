Men’s Basketball: TCU aims to extend winning streak vs. No. 15 Texas Tech

After a thrilling triple-overtime showdown, No. 25 ranked TCU aims to extend its winning streak with a victory over No. 15 Texas Tech. TCU delivered a commanding performance in triple overtime last Saturday against No. 18 Baylor, making their way back on to the Top 25 AP poll and securing a thrilling three-point victory, 105-102.

Jameer Nelson Jr. showcased his resilience with a remarkable 30-point performance, marking the highest point total by a TCU player since Mike Miles Jr. scored 33.

Emanuel Miller played a crucial part in sealing the overtime matchup, earning his third Big 12 Player of the Week honor. Miller has an impressive average of 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists over TCU’s past two road games.

Miller achieved his first double-double of the season, tallying 21 points and a season-high 11 rebounds in TCU’s 74-69 victory over Oklahoma State. He contributed 14 points and seven rebounds in the second half alone, playing a pivotal role in the Frogs’ comeback from a 17-point deficit.

a TCU record, third @Big12Conference player of the week honor for @EmanMiller5!



in two road wins...

21 pts/gm

8 rebs/gm

3 assists/gm#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/sXEF8S2Hgm — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 29, 2024

In the game against Baylor, Miller scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds, playing a total of 53 minutes. This playing time tied the record for the most minutes played by a TCU player in a single game since the 1996-97 season.

Looking at Texas Tech (16-3, 5-1), the Raiders currently lead the Big 12 standings after securing a narrow 85-84 victory over No. 11 Oklahoma last Saturday. Chance McMillian, the team’s leading scorer, delivered an outstanding performance, recording a career-high 27 points along with eight rebounds.

The Red Raiders have been on an impressive run, winning 11 of their last 12 matchups. In their recent game against Oklahoma, it was the free-throw battle that disrupted the Sooners. Texas Tech converted 16 of 19 attempts from the line, while Oklahoma managed only 15 of 24.

Head coach Grant McCasland acknowledged the challenge posed by Oklahoma’s physicality, but praised his team for their resilience and ability to make crucial stops when needed.

“We just stayed in the fight and you know, ultimately, I did think our ability to get some stops and get out in transition opened the game up,” he said.

Tonight’s game will determine if Texas Tech can effectively defend against TCU’s fast break offense, which leads the nation with 21.3 points per game, and if TCU can maintain the momentum gained from their recent triple overtime victory. These two will go head to head tonight in the Schollmaier Arena, tip-off is set for 6 p.m.