Men’s Basketball: TCU takes down No. 15 Texas Tech

The Horned Frogs secured another impressive victory by defeating the No. 15 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-78 at the Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday night.

Trey Tennyson led the Frogs with 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists. His performance was pivotal to TCU’s victory, as he shot 7-of-13 from the field and made four of his eight 3-point attempts.

Reflecting on his game, Tennyson attributed his consistency in shooting to his background as a juco product. He mentioned postgame that his dedication to practicing shots during his time at Ranger College and playing against Micah Peavy in practice has translated into success on the court in Fort Worth.

“I felt like playing against them everyday and then playing against Micah who’s been in the Big 12 has made me better,” said Tennyson. “Micah and I have been working out together every day since freshman year of college. I’ve seen the difference in the way I play him now. I see the difference in the way I play, break things down. It’s a different level of IQ and different athleticism from the level where I came from.”

Texas Tech began taking outside shots early in the game, maintaining the lead with three-point contributions from their leading scorer and rebounder, Pop Isaacs, who scored 12 points. Isaacs converted 5-of-9 attempts from the field and grabbed three rebounds in the first half.

At the 7:26 mark, TCU was only shooting 31.6 percent from the field compared to the Raiders’ 68.8 percent. However, the Frogs began finding their offensive rhythm, helping them close the 11 point gap.

TCU improved their shooting percentage to 41.9 percent from the field and scored nine points off TTU’s seven first-half turnovers.

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland said TCU put them in hard situations down the stretch and beat them in tough areas in tonight’s matchup.

“They put us in tough situations with their athleticism, their shot making, their offensive rebounding, their physicality, their ability to get to the free throw line,” said McCasland. “I just feel like they beat us in all the tough areas. What the league is about is imposing your will on teams, and I thought TCU posed their will on us and did a tremendous job of staying in attack mode.”

Tennyson contributed to TCU’s lead with a jumper, putting the Frogs ahead by one at 31-30 with 3:34 left on the clock. Micah Peavy followed up with a three-point shot, and Jameer Nelson Jr. added another, extending the lead to seven points at 37-30.

Emanuel Miller capped off the first half with a layup, giving TCU a 40-36 lead heading into halftime.

TTU tried to take an early lead and came as close as 43-45 on a 7-0 run, but Tennyson who was 2-of-3 from the three, sank the 3-point attempt to extend the lead 48-45.

McCasland remarked that he was impressed by Tennyson’s versatile skill set. Despite his reputation as a sharpshooter, Tennyson consistently delivered crucial plays on the court.

“I know he is known as a shooter, but I thought he was making plays off the bounce that created opportunities,” said McCasland. “Just to start the game he shot a floater going left on the baseline that is a difficult shot. Then he drove down the lane and made good decisions. I thought he kept it simple. Not only did he make great decisions, but he scored a couple of tough layups down the lane line, he was effective in a lot of areas, not just shooting the ball.”

TCU continued to build out their lead and secured the victory with two successful free throws from JaKobe Coles, following a foul called against TTU’s Lamar Washington.

With another win against a Top 25 opponent, TCU aims to maintain their momentum for this weekend’s matchup against the Texas Longhorns. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Schollmaier Arena.”