 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

REPORT: Alabama hiring TCU recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges

Hodges will reportedly become the new associate director of player personnel for the Crimson Tide.

By Russell Hodges
/ new
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple reports Wednesday indicate that Alabama football will be hiring TCU recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges to become the program’s new associate director of player personnel. Hodges has served as the recruiting coordinator in Fort Worth for two seasons under head coach Sonny Dykes, but will reportedly be heading to Tuscaloosa to work alongside new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. With Hodges at the helm, TCU signed perhaps its most talented recruiting class in program history last year, earning a top-25 rating by 247Sports.

Hodges also served as a defensive analyst during his time with TCU. Before arriving in Fort Worth, Hodges worked as the recruiting coordinator for both Louisville and Texas Tech and was also a director of player personnel at Purdue for two seasons, helping the Boilermakers sign its highest-rated recruiting class in 2019. His previous service also includes time as an assistant director of player personnel at Ohio State.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...