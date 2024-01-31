REPORT: Alabama hiring TCU recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges

Multiple reports Wednesday indicate that Alabama football will be hiring TCU recruiting coordinator Eron Hodges to become the program’s new associate director of player personnel. Hodges has served as the recruiting coordinator in Fort Worth for two seasons under head coach Sonny Dykes, but will reportedly be heading to Tuscaloosa to work alongside new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. With Hodges at the helm, TCU signed perhaps its most talented recruiting class in program history last year, earning a top-25 rating by 247Sports.

Alabama is expected to hire TCU’s Eron Hodges as an associate director of player personnel, sources tell @247sports.



Has been a key behind-the-scenes figure for TCU as a recruiting coordinator and defensive QC. Previously worked at Ohio State, Purdue, Louisville and Texas Tech.

Hodges also served as a defensive analyst during his time with TCU. Before arriving in Fort Worth, Hodges worked as the recruiting coordinator for both Louisville and Texas Tech and was also a director of player personnel at Purdue for two seasons, helping the Boilermakers sign its highest-rated recruiting class in 2019. His previous service also includes time as an assistant director of player personnel at Ohio State.