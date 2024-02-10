2024 TCU Baseball Preview: Infielders

TCU baseball is less than one week away from beginning the 2024 season with a three-game series against Florida Gulf Coast on Friday, Feb. 16. The Horned Frogs are eager to build on a magical 2023 campaign that saw TCU win the Big 12 Conference tournament and advance all the way to the College World Series, clinching NCAA Regional and NCAA Super Regional victories along the road. The Horned Frogs went 44-24 overall during the 2023 season, which was TCU’s second under head coach Kirk Saarloos, who now enters his third season in the dugout. Below is a season preview featuring TCU’s rostered infielders.

Anthony Silva (@TCU_Baseball) is perhaps the best true Shortstop in the entire 2024 Draft Class. Silva exploded onto the scene in 2023 as a Freshman, sporting an impressive .330/.416/.471 slash line with 11 2B, 7 HR, and 50 RBI. Was TCU's every day SS from the get-go. Named a… pic.twitter.com/JdlWyYPE6v — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) November 8, 2023

Sophomore shortstop Anthony Silva became a star during his freshman campaign, earning All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team recognition with a .330/.416/.471 slash line and excellent defensive skills. Silva smashed seven homers and recorded 50 RBIs for the Horned Frogs in 2023, moving up in the lineup as the season progressed. Silva, who added 17 steals and 11 doubles on the offensive end, should return as TCU’s starter at the shortstop position and will likely command an important role in the heart of the order.

TCU LHP/1B Payton Tolle could be a guy who rises up teams boards this spring. Recently transferred from Wichita State where he slashed .311/.516/.361 with 13 HR. Tolle hits the ball really hard where he led the country with a 90th percentile EV of 110.7 mph and a max EV of 119.5… pic.twitter.com/G7tThNZWxT — Draft Analyst (@Draft_Analyst_) October 19, 2023

Wichita State transfer and two-way phenom Payton Tolle will spend plenty of time on the pitcher’s mound, but when he’s not on the bump, he’ll likely command TCU’s starting first base role. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder was a First-Team All-AAC honoree and posted a career .313/.359/.516 slash line over two seasons, compiling 16 homers, 16 doubles and 68 RBIs. Tolle made 92 starts as a Shocker and 43 of those starts came at first base. Tolle could also serve as a designated hitter after drawing 23 starts at that position during the 2023 season.

Ole Miss transfer Peyton Chatagnier talks TCU commitment: "It just seems like the perfect fit for me.” https://t.co/TFmIY7SfFE — Geoff Mitchell (@TheFrogCastTCU) July 6, 2023

The Horned Frogs also secured a transfer over the offseason from former Ole Miss infielder Peyton Chatagnier, who could be TCU’s first-day starter at second base in 2024. Chatagnier arrives as a graduate student after spending four years with the Rebels. The Cypress, Texas native recorded a .265/.343/.483 slash line with 31 homers and 127 RBIs over his four years at Ole Miss. Chatagnier compiled nearly 700 combined assists and putouts defensively. TCU will be replacing three starting infielders from 2023 including second baseman Tre Richardson as well as first baseman Cole Fontenelle and third baseman Brayden Taylor.

Pepperdine transfer Jack Basseer (@Jackbasseer) is one of the latest players to commit to #TCU. HornedFrogBlitz checked in to hear what helped him make his choice.



On culture, coaches, winning, and more #FrogballUSA | @TCU_Baseball https://t.co/pP4qvBKule — Jamie Plunkett (@FrogPreacher) June 28, 2023

Who could fill Taylor’s shoes at third base in 2024? It could be Pepperdine infielder Jack Basseer, who transferred to the Horned Frogs after spending one season out west. Basseer shined as a freshman, slashing .345/.418/.512 in 44 starts while five homers, 13 doubles and 34 RBIs. Additional infielders returning for the Horned Frogs include junior Brody Green, sophomore Fisher Ingersoll and redshirt freshman Gabe Miranda, who each held reserve roles in 2023. New freshmen include Ryder Robinson, Micah Kendrick and Camden Sos.