Non-Revenue Round-Up: TCU Rifle wins the PRC Championship

Men’s Golf

TCU Men’s Golf kicked off their 2024 spring season at the Arizona NIT in Tuscon, Arizona at Omni Tuscon National golf course. The Frogs finished in seventeenth place out of a tough field of eighteen teams with a team score of even par in the tournament. Gustav Frimodt led the Frogs with a great score of four-under-par over the three rounds of the tournament good for a tie for 46th place individually. Frimodt got off to a hot start with a three-under first eighteen holes and finished strong with a four-under round on day two. Jack Beauchamp joined Frimodt under par in the tournament with a score of two-under in Arizona to tie for 56th individually. Beauchamp played his best golf on the last day, shooting four-under-par on the last eighteen holes. Toby Wilt was the third Frog in the top 80 finishers with a four-over performance that landed him in a tie for 79th place individually. Andrew Petruzzelli and Ethan Dial finished close behind with scores of six-over and eight-over in the tournament respectively.

The Frogs' final round in the desert was their best with three players under par.



Gustav led the team at 4-under par 212. #GoFrogs

TCU’s next tournament, the Southern Highlands Collegiate, will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at Southern Highlands Golf Club on February 25th, 26th, and 27th.

Women’s Golf

TCU Women’s Golf traveled to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico for their first tournament of 2024 at the Puerto Rico Classic. The Frogs finished seventh as a team shooting nine over par collectively in a strong field of fifteen teams that included seven teams ranked in the top 50. TCU was led by Lois Lau and Sofia Barroso Sa who both shot one-under-par in the tournament and in a tie for sixteenth place individually. Lau played her best golf in the last two rounds, storming up the leaderboard behind back-to-back two under-par rounds. Barroso Sa played consistently well throughout all three rounds, shooting one-under 71, one-over 73, and one-under 71 in the three rounds respectively. Kirstin Angosta was the third Frog in the top thirty finishing tied for 27th thanks to a strong two-over-par performance. Angosta was very consistent as well, shooting one-over, even par, and one-over in the three rounds respectively. Meagan Winans and Charlotte Cattaneo rounded out the top five finishers for TCU at nine-over and 22-over respectively.

Strong start to the spring for this trio #GoFrogs

The Frogs will next travel to Humble, Texas for the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on February 26th and 27th.

Equestrian

Number one-ranked TCU Equestrian had a pair of home meets this past week against Fresno State and number four-ranked South Carolina. The Frogs went 2-0 in those two meets, improving their record to 9-0 on the year.

First was the matchup with Fresno State where the Frogs took a comfortable 12-7 win over their conference foe. The Frogs started off a bit slow as Fresno State picked up the 3-2 win in Fences. Ashleigh Scully did earn MOP honors thanks to a 90-point ride that was the best score from either side in the event. Ella Bostwick earned the second point for the Frogs with the second highest score in the event with an 88-point ride. The Frogs would respond with a 3-2 win of their own in Reining where Giorgia Medows won MOP with a 72-point ride for TCU. Jessica McAllister and Kaylene Cunningham both picked up wins in the event with rides of 70.5 and 69.5 points respectively. TCU took the lead with a 3-2 win in Flat, thanks in part to Laurel Smith who won MOP with a great 89-point ride to pick up a point for the Frogs. Bostwick and Sydney Berube were the two other winners for TCU in the event with scores of 88 points and 74 points respectively. The Frogs closed out with a 4-0 shutout in Horsemanship where McAllister earned MOP to complete the sweep of MOP honors in the meet with a very good 78-point ride. Meadows, Payton Boutelle, and Mattie Dukes all won their matchups in Horsemanship with scores of 76.5, 77, and 75.5 points respectively.

The Frogs started off faster in their matchup with South Carolina, taking a 3-2 win in Fences to start off. Berube won MOP in the event with a 90-point ride while Bostwick and Franki Guidi both earned points for TCU with rides of 84 points and 82 points respectively. Shea Graham and Cunningham would both earn points for the Frogs in Reining as they would tie South Carolina 2-2 in the event. Graham and Cunningham tied for the best score from either side in the event, both with 72-point rides, with Graham taking MOP honors in Reining. TCU extended thelead in Flat with a 3-2 win over the Gamecocks. Lilly Goldstein, Berube, and Bostwick were the winners for the Frogs in the event with rides of 76 points, 77 points, and 72 points respectively. TCU would again close with a shutout in Horsemanship, this time completing the 5-0 sweep in the event to clinch a 13-6 win over South Carolina. Graham won MOP for the second time of the day with a 77-point ride to lead all riders from either side. Dukes was close behind with a 76.5-point ride to win a point for the Frogs. Medows, McAllister, and Boutelle all won their matchups to complete the sweep with rides of 75.5, 73, and 75 points respectively.

The Frogs will next host Oklahoma State on Friday, February 23rd at 10:00 am at Bear Creek Farms in Burleson, Texas.

Rifle

TCU Rifle swept the Patriot Rifle Conference Championship events for the seventh time in program history this past weekend with a team score of 2390 in air rifle and 2349 in smallbore, both of which were the best scores in their respective events. TCU’s aggregate score of 4739 was ten points better than the second-place team. Katie Zaun was the top individual finisher for the Frogs as she fired an aggregate score of 1186 to finish second overall. Zaun had a great performance in air rifle, firing a 598 which was the second-best score in the event. Zaun shot well in smallbore as well with a 588 which tied for the sixth-best score in the event. Nina Schuett finished right behind Zaun in a tie for the third-best aggregate score, firing an 1185 across both events. Schuett tied Zaun for the second-best score in air rifle with a 598 and finished in eighth place in smallbore, firing a 587 in the event. Also tied with Zaun and Schuett in air rifle was Jeanne Haverhill who paired that 598 in air rifle with a strong 585 in smallbore to finish tied for sixth individually. Stephanie Grundsoe was tied with Haverhill in aggregate score with an 1183 of her own across the two events. Grundsoe shot very well in smallbore with a score of 591 which was second overall in the event.

For the second straight year and the seventh time overall, the TCU women's rifle team sweeps the championships!
#GoFrogs

TCU Rifle’s next meet will take place in Fort Worth tomorrow at 9:00 am against UTEP and will be the last home meet of the year for the Frogs.

Men’s Tennis

A pair of top fifteen opponents made their way to Fort Worth this past week to face off with the now number two-ranked TCU Men’s Tennis team. First was a matchup with number fifteen-ranked Stanford last Friday where the Frogs won by a score of 5-2. The Frogs started off hot with a 3-0 sweep of the doubles matches. Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives won 6-3 over the top pairing from Stanford and Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted clinched the point with a 6-4 win. Jake Fearnley and Jack Pinnington completed the doubles sweep with a 6-3 win of their own. TCU would clinch the win in singles before Stanford won a point. Jack Pinnington was the first Frog to win in singles as he took down the number 37 ranked singles player by ITA in straight sets (6-1, 7-5). Gorzny finished next with his own straight sets victory by a score of 6-4, 7-5. Vives would then clinch the win for the Frogs with a 7-5, 6-3 over the third singles player from Stanford. Maxted secured the final point of the day for the Frogs with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over his Stanford counterpart.

The next opponent was number-six ranked Tennessee where the Frogs were locked in an absolute battle that would come down to the final singles match. TCU would lose the doubles point 2-1 despite a dominant 6-1 victory from Chan and Maxted. The Vols extended their lead to 2-0 with a win from their number two singles player over Pinnington. Gorzny got the Frogs on the board with a thrilling three-set win by a score of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Tennessee would then get within one point of clinching the meet with a closely contested win over Vives. Maxted responded, cutting the lead to 3-2 after a solid 6-3, 6-2 win for the Frogs. The closest matchup of the day by far was a three-set war between Jake Fearnley and Johannus Monday from Tennessee. Monday won the first set 7-5 before Fearnely forced a third set with a 6-3 win in set two. Set three would go into a tie-breaker with the meet on the line and Fearnley pulled out a victory to tie the meet and put it in the hands of Thomas Jirousek to bring home the win. Jirousek would not let the Frogs down as he completed the comeback in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, to clinch the meet for TCU.

The Frogs will play their third straight top-fifteen opponent when they travel to Ann Arbor for a matchup with number thirteen Michigan on Tuesday, February 13th.

Track and Field

TCU Track and Field split up this past weekend, sending the distance team to Boston, Massachusetts for the Bruce Lehan Scarlet and White Invite while the rest of the team traveled to Albequerque, New Mexico for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

A school record was broken on the first day of competition in New Mexico as Elise Dobson scored a program best 3,747 points in the pentathlon to place sixth overall in the event. Kashie Crockett earned a top five finish for TCU in the men’s 200-meter with a time of 20.71 landing him in third place overall. Iyana Gray finished in the top five on the women’s side of the 200-meter with a solid time of 23.03. In the women’s unseeded 400-meter Tia Williams secured a fourth place finish thanks to a time of 55.36. Jaydon Douglas finished second in the men’s unseeded 200-meter after a strong time of 21.07. Josh Benford earned the final top five finish of the day for the Frogs with a fifth place finish in the men’s 600-meter thanks to a personal best time of 1:20.78.

The second day of competition in New Mexico saw Joel McFarlane break the school pentathlon record on themen’s side thanks to a great score of 5,383 points, placing him in sixth overall in the meet. Emmanuel Ekong finished in the top five of the men’s unseeded 60-meter with a very good time of 6.98, good or third overall. Both the men’s and women’s 4x400 teams had great showings in New Mexico, finishing second and third with times of 3:08.25 and 3:36.67 respectively.

McKenzie Bailey had a great race for TCU in Boston in the 5k, finishing second with an excellent time of 16:55.57. Gracie Morris broke her own school record for the mile with an outstanding time of 4:38.73 landing her in third place among collegiate athletes in the meet. Ryan Martin picked up a top five finish for the Frogs in the men’s 800-meter thanks to a great time of 1:48.82

Broke the record in his heptathlon as a Horned Frog



Joel McFarlane is the new heptathlon school record holder with 5,383 points!
#GoFrogs

The Frogs will be competing in the Jarvis Scott Open in Lubbock, Texas this weekend February 9th and 10th.

Swimming and Diving

The Frogs traveled to Austin, Texas for a meet with the Longhorns last Friday before the Sterkel Classic on Saturday. Guilherme Camossato picked up a win for the Frogs on Friday in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke with a very good time of 1:02.72 to just barely beat out the second place finisher who had a time of 1:02.73. Alessandra Senis took first in the 200-meter butterfly for TCU with a time of 2:16.74. Camossato would continue his solid day with another win, this time in the 200-meter breaststroke thanks to a time of 2:16.71.

The Sterkel Classic was a meet with Texas and Rice and the Frogs had a very strong day in the pool on Saturday. Luke DiMiceli was the first winner of the day for TCU with a first place finish in the 200-yard IM thanks to a time of 1:46.52. Camossato continued his dominance in the breaststroke with wins in both the 100-yard breaststroke, with a time of 53.82, and in the 200-yard breaststroke, with a time of 1:55.93. The Frogs swept both sides of the 200-yard freestyle with Tania Quaglieri winning the women’s side with a time of 1:48.82 and Germia Freri winning the men’s side with a time of 1:37.89. Piotr Sadlowski took home gold in the 200-yard butterfly thanks to a solid time of 1:47.01. Edgar Cicanci was the final winner of the weekend for the Frogs with a strong time of 1:46.40 in the 200-yard backstroke.

Next up for TCU Swim and Dive are the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia taking place from February 27th to March 2nd.