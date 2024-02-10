Men’s Basketball: TCU travels to No. 14 Iowa State seeking sixth Big 12 win

TCU aims to secure its sixth conference win as it faces off against No. 14 Iowa State for the second time this season in NCAA basketball. In their previous encounter, the Horned Frogs narrowly lost to the Cyclones, 73-72, in mid-January.

Head coach Jamie Dixon said he liked the team’s second half performance, but emphasized the need for a dominant first-half this time around. TCU guard Avery Anderson III highlighted the importance of reducing turnovers.

“We need a better start, cut down on the turnovers, and I would say from the past games we have started pretty well,” said Anderson. “We have been protecting the ball, it’s just our defense. It needs to come along, and defensive and offensive rebounding.”

TCU trailed by 19 points at halftime, and Trey Tennyson sank a 3-pointer in the last two seconds, leaving the Frogs one point short of tying the game. These two teams will face off at 1 p.m. in the Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State is aiming for a second consecutive win following a 70-65 road victory over Texas. The Cyclones saw three players finish the night in double digits, with leading scorer Milan Momcilovic contributing 13 points and five rebounds, Tamin Lipsey adding 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Curtis Jones chipped in 11 points.

Texas staged a comeback after trailing 36-19 at halftime, narrowing the gap to 65-68 with five seconds left. However, a foul called on Texas’ Kendall Weaver sent Curtis Jones to the free-throw line, ultimately sealing the game.