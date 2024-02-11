Women’s Basketball: TCU drops Big 12 games against Kansas and Oklahoma

TCU Women’s basketball played a pair of tough games this past week against Kansas at home and on the road against number 24-ranked Oklahoma. First was the home game against the Jayhawks where the Frogs lost in a close one, by a final score of 81-74.

Both Kansas and TCU shot very well from three in this game with KU knocking down 7-of-16 attempts from deep and the Frogs hitting 11-of-28. Rebounding was an issue for the Frogs in this game as Kansas had 36 boards to the Frogs’ 25. Those 36 rebounds included 14 offensive rebounds leading in part to the offensive explosion from the Jayhawks.

TCU needed to do a better job defensively against Kansas who had two players score at least 20 points and four in double digits. The Frogs did have a 20-point scorer of their own in Sydney Harris, who scored 22 points off the bench. Harris was hot from three, making five shots from distance. This was Harris’ fourth straight game in double digits as she has been excellent off the bench for TCU.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu also had a very good game for the Frogs, scoring 18 points and collecting eight rebounds. Emma-Nnopu did a great job drawing contact and getting to the line, securing eight rebounds and making six of them. Ball movement for the Frogs was excellent in the game against the Jayhawks, as they had 23 assists as a team compared to just 13 assists by Kansas.

The first quarter was relatively low scoring from both sides with Kansas scoring 16 and the Frogs scoring 14. The offenses picked up in the second quarter, however, with Kansas extending their lead by one thanks to 21 points in the quarter. The Frogs would come out of the locker room hot, scoring 27 points in the third quarter to take a four-point lead into the last 10 minutes.

TCU unfortunately went cold down the stretch, with just 13 points in the fourth quarter as Kansas was able to complete the comeback and pick up the road win.

PG Una



She’s now second in the Big 12 and 20th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.67) after finishing with seven dimes and no giveaways vs. KU#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/bZMgwiGcdu — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) February 5, 2024

The game on the road against Oklahoma was not as competitive with the Sooners taking a 17-point win by a final score of 72-55. A key facet of the five-out offense that the Frogs have started to run in the absence of Sedona Prince is the ability to knock down jump shots. On cold shooting nights, the five-out offense can be ineffective.

The Frogs ran into this challenge against the Sooners, shooting just 20.7 percent from three and under 40 percent from the field as a team. Turnovers were also a problem with the Frogs picking up sixteen turnovers as a team against OU. The defensive effort from TCU was solid even with not many shots falling on the other side. The Frogs were led in scoring by Sydney Harris, who had 17 points off the bench on an efficient 6-of-11 from the field.

The Frogs have found a very dangerous scorer in Harris who has scored in double figures every time she has played more than five minutes this season. Aaliyah Roberson came one rebound away from a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, her fourth straight game in double digits. The Frogs kept it very close in the first half, thanks to a couple of strong defensive quarters, holding OU to just 31 points in the first half. Oklahoma would get their offense going in the second half while the Frogs were unable to get shots to fall.

20 ppg over her last two outings @sydneyharris04



Syd's got 17 on 6-11 shooting as we near the stretch run#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/N84fV2oJ1U — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) February 8, 2024

The Frogs have a huge opportunity this afternoon with a matchup against number seven-ranked Texas in Fort Worth. The Longhorns have had an excellent season so far with a 21-3 record and are coming off of a win against the number two-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. The Texas offense is very dangerous as they average over 80 points per game.

It is a balanced scoring attack with four players averaging double-digit points. The Longhorns are strong on the boards too, averaging over 40 rebounds a game as a team. Three-point shooting will again be the key for the Frogs as they will need to shoot the ball well to keep up with a very good Texas offense.