Men’s Basketball: TCU struggles in road loss against No. 14 Iowa State

The TCU men’s basketball team struggled in its 71-59 road loss against No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday. The first half was challenging for the Frogs as the Cyclones continued to apply pressure on the TCU offense, resulting in a 12-point loss. Iowa State’s Tre King led his team to victory with 15 points, while Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones contributed 13 points each.

The Cyclones finished the night shooting 50 percent from the field (24-48) and converted 15 of 18 free throw attempts, with only 10 turnovers. TCU only held the lead briefly in the opening moments of the game before Iowa State went on an 8-0 run to establish a 17-7 advantage. TCU managed to narrow the deficit to 22-30 by halftime.

Iowa State 22 - TCU 18 | 3:30 1H



What once was a 12-point deficit is down to 4#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/fLqDnuphBk — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 10, 2024

In the second half, Emanuel Miller helped the Frogs attempt a comeback, scoring 13 points and making six of eight field goal attempts, along with five rebounds. Miller brought the Frogs within striking distance at 42-49 with a pair of successful free throws at the 9:58 mark, but the Cyclones maintained control from there.

TCU’s final basket came in the last 17 seconds, courtesy of a 3-point shot from JaKobe Coles, resulting in a final score of 59-71. Coles ended the night with 14 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and successfully completing all three of his 3-point attempts.

Eman is up to 18 points after back-to-back layups.



TCU trails by eight with 6:15 to play. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/1LQq9pFAsV — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 10, 2024

Head coach Jamie Dixon said postgame they had good offensive numbers like out rebounding the Cyclones by five, but defense continues to hold back the full potential of his team.

“Offensively we are on the top in that area, but defensively we just aren’t there,” said Dixon. “They [Iowa State] are, they won at our place, they won here. You have to win on the road with defense and we didn’t do it.”

Looking forward to Monday evening’s matchup, Dixon emphasized the need to clean up their defense before facing West Virginia. TCU will take on the Mountaineers on Monday with tip-off set for 7 p.m. at the Schollmaier Arena.