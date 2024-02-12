Men’s Basketball: TCU shooting for quick turnaround against West Virginia

TCU aims to capitalize on a quick turnaround as they face West Virginia on Monday evening. After a 71-59 loss on the road to the Cyclones, the Frogs are eager to regain momentum with a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, who currently hold a 0-5 record on the road.

The Mountaineers enter this matchup fresh off a loss against Texas, with a final score of 94-58. Jesse Edwards led the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points, Noah Farrakhan with 11 points and leading scorer, RaeQuan Battle, contributed 10 points.

West Virginia struggled to find their shooting rhythm, making only three of 13 attempts from beyond the three-point arc and shooting 21 of 55 from the field. However, they did well from the free-throw line, shooting 61.9 percent.

at home today at 7 p.m.



need y’all there!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/R4FWeKcxFL — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 12, 2024

TCU continues to display strong offensive numbers, but their evolving defense remains a challenge as they delve further into conference play. Head coach Jamie Dixon emphasizes the importance of establishing a solid defensive identity, as they aim for a deep postseason run.

These teams will clash at the Schollmaier Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.