2024 TCU Baseball Preview: Right-Handed Pitchers

TCU baseball is less than one week away from beginning the 2024 season with a three-game series against Florida Gulf Coast on Friday, Feb. 16. The Horned Frogs are eager to build on a magical 2023 campaign that saw TCU win the Big 12 Conference tournament and advance all the way to the College World Series, clinching NCAA Regional and NCAA Super Regional victories along the road. The Horned Frogs went 44-24 overall during the 2023 season, which was TCU’s second under head coach Kirk Saarloos, who now enters his third season in the dugout. Below is a season preview featuring TCU’s right-handed pitchers.

Kole Klecker (‘25 Elig.) has settled thing down a bit for @TCU_Baseball out of the pen. FB 90-93 mph for the Fr. with good top to bottoms action on the 80 mph CB #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/qMKrwJucSx — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 19, 2023

The Horned Frogs are replacing a trio of dynamic righties from last season including Sam Stoutenborough as well as veterans Luke Savage and Garrett Wright, who are each finding their way in the minor leagues. TCU also saw two right-handed pitchers in Cam Brown and Ryan Vanderhei hear their names called in the 2023 MLB Draft this past spring.

Among the notable returners, though, are sophomore studs Kole Klecker and Louis Rodriguez, who emerged as key starters during the 2023 campaign. An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Klecker posted a 10-4 record as well as a 3.72 ERA over 19 appearances and 17 starts with 72 strikeouts and 30 walks over 96.2 innings. Rodriguez also stood out for the Horned Frogs, recording a 4.53 ERA over 47.2 innings with 49 strikeouts and only 12 walks. Rodriguez also took home an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season.

‘22 @TCU_Baseball commit Louis Rodriguez @wiigee10 got the job done for the Lancers. Held Costa to 1R on 3H and 2BB and collected 6Ks in 4 innings. Dude can flat out spin the baseball. His cutting FB sat 83-86 T87. SL: 77-78 CB: 71-74. @PBR_California @LesLukach @Jacked_23 pic.twitter.com/sosZlTBAKQ — Joey Cohen (@JoeyCohenPG) June 9, 2021

TCU added several right-handers through the transfer portal over the offseason. Among those newcomers are Oregon’s Andrew Mosiello as well as Baylor’s Blake Rogers, Houston’s Kyle Ayers and Tennessee Tech’s Colt Taylor. Mosiello totaled a 4.44 career ERA with the Ducks, striking out 81 batters with 32 walks over 73 innings in three seasons. Rogers made four appearances for the Bears in 2023, striking out eight batters with three walks over seven innings. Ayers logged 47 innings for the Cougars last season, earning a 5.74 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 32 walks. Taylor posted a 6.92 ERA over 66.1 innings with 49 strikeouts and 38 walks. All of these transfers should factor into the pitching mix for TCU in 2024.

Hunter Hodges (@FalCommodores | @TCU_Baseball | '23) worked a scoreless inning in his second appearance for Falmouth. FB 90-93 w/ CB 81-83. Tight breaking ball w/ great mvmt but struggled to command the pitch. Only 14 innings this spring due to an injury early on#PGCape pic.twitter.com/b7GklgPEH1 — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) July 6, 2023

The Horned Frogs will welcome back right-hander redshirt sophomore Caedmon Parker, who missed the 2023 season with an injury. Unfortunately, TCU will be without right-hander Cohen Feser, who shined with a 2.56 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 31.2 innings in 2023 but suffered an injury that will force him to miss the 2024 campaign. Other veteran righties back in the fold include reliever Hunter Hodges, who recorded a 2.57 ERA with 14 strikeouts and nine walks over 14 innings after transferring in from UNC-Wilmington.

Cohen Feser (@TCU_Baseball) continued his strong start to the season for @thestateliners last night (6.0 IP, 3H, 1R/0ER, 5K). Through 3 starts, @cohen_feser has a 0.00 ERA in 16.0 IP! pic.twitter.com/8fKLNEK28r — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) June 16, 2022

TCU also returns sophomore Jax Traeger, who held a 4.63 ERA with 12 strikeouts and six walks in 11.2 innings. Redshirt junior Storm Hierholzer is another veteran arm back for the Horned Frogs. Additional newcomers include McLennan College transfer Zachary Cawyer, who threw 48.2 innings and struck out 53 batters with a 3.14 ERA as a sophomore last season at the JUCO level. Among the new freshmen are Carson Cormier, Mason Bixby and Holden Harris.