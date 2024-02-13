Non-Rev Roundup: TCU rifle wraps up regular season with a win

Track and Field

TCU Track and Field traveled to Lubbock, Texas this past weekend for the Jarvis Scott Open. The Frogs had the top two finishers in the 800-meter with Gracie Morris and Tabitha Kalunde Ngao taking first and second thanks to times of 2:05.59 and 2:05.61 respectively.

Ryan Martin completed the sweep of the 800-meter races with a win on the men’s side with a time of 1:48.68. Lloyd Frilot joined Martin in the top three of the 800-meter behind a strong time of 1:50.04 to earn bronze.

Mariana Martinez and Peyton McQuillan took two top three spots in the 5k, finishing second and third with times of 17:40.22 and 18:08.49 respectively. Ngao continued her strong day-one performance with a win in the 1000-meter thanks to a time of 2:51.45.

The Frogs picked up another podium finish courtesy of Rylan Engels who took third in the 1000-meter behind a time of 2:56.86. Iyana Gray was the final Frog to earn a top-three finish on day one as she took third in the women’s 60-meter thanks to a time of 7.26. Gray had a very good second day of competition too with a 22.98 in the 200-meter to finish second overall.

Benjamin Kirbo took first place in pole vault thanks to a great height of 5.36 meters. The top three finishers in the men’s 600-yard dash were Frogs with Dominic Byles, Frilot, and Giovouni Henry taking first, second, and third with times of 1:09.46, 1:09.47, and 1:09.83. London Culbreath had a great performance in the 3k with a winning time of 9:50.12.

Graydon Morris picked up a victory in the mile for TCU thanks to an outstanding time of 4:06.75. Kashie Crockett earned silver for the Frogs in the 200-meter thanks to a time of 20.68. Jasmin Muhammad-Graham also earned a second-place finish in the 600-yard dash thanks to a strong time of 1:19.87.

The Frogs will wrap up their regular season this Saturday in South Bend, Indiana at the distance-only Alex Wilson Invitational before heading to the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Feb. 23-24 in Lubbock, Texas.

Rifle

TCU rifle hosted their last home match of the season this past Saturday against UTEP. The Frogs stayed hot coming off of their PRC Championship win with a victory over the Miners by a team score of 4,742-4,569.

TCU was responsible for the top seven shooters in the match and nine of the top ten with Stephanie Grundsoe leading the way in first place thanks to an aggregate score of 1193. Grundsoe had the top score in smallbore with a 597 and the third-best score in air rifle with a 596.

Finishing in second was Katie Zaun who fired the top score in air rifle with a 598 and the second-best score in smallbore with a 591 for an aggregate of 1189. Stephanie Allan rounded out the top three with an aggregate score of 1182, a smallbore score of 587, and an air rifle score of 595.

Jeanne Haverhill rode a very strong performance in air rifle to tie for the fourth-best aggregate score in the match. Haverhill had the second-best air rifle score of the day, firing a 597 in the event on her way to an aggregate score of 1174. Tied with Haverhill for fourth overall was Anne White who fired a 581 in smallbore and a 593 in air rifle to get to her 1174 aggregate.

Mikole Hogan and Nina Schuett finished one point and two points behind Haverhill and White with aggregate scores of 1173 and 1172 respectively. Annie Downum and Kaylynn Slaughter finished out the top ten with aggregate scores of 1155 and 1152 which were both better than all but one shooter from UTEP.

The Frogs will next travel to the US Air Force Academy for the NCAA Qualifier taking place this Saturday, Feb. 17 with a chance to secure a top-8 spot and an invite to the NCAA National Championship.

Women’s Tennis

After having their last game against UC Santa Barbara postponed, TCU women’s tennis returned to the courts in dominant fashion with a comfortable 7-0 win over Incarnate Word.

The Frogs started off with a dominant showing in doubles, clinching the doubles point thanks to a 6-1 win from Jade Otway and Isabel Pascual and a 6-3 win from Yu Chin-Tsai and Chiho Mushika. The third pairing from TCU of Helena Narmont and Margaret Polk was also winning 5-1 when the point was clinched.

The Frogs continued to play well in singles where TCU did not lose a single set. Mushika was the first Frog to pick up a win with a double bagel (6-0, 6-0) victory over her Incarnate Word counterpart. Tsai put the Frogs up 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over the third singles player from IWU.

Otway clinched the victory for the Frogs with a 6-2, 6-2 win on court two. Narmont picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win of her own to keep the shutout going for the Frogs. Pascual took down the top singles player from IWU in straight sets with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Polk picked up the second double bagel of the day for the Frogs to complete the 7-0 sweep.

TCU will face off against UT Arlington for their next match in Fort Worth this Wednesday at 5:30 pm.