Men’s Basketball: TCU returns home with dominant win over West Virginia

The Frogs capitalized on West Virginia’s five-game road losing streak. After two consecutive losses to Texas and Iowa State. TCU prevailed and came away with a 81-65 win over the Mountaineers.

Four Frogs in double figures for the home dub! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/wxyMZk6crO — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 13, 2024

JaKobe Coles said after the game that tonight’s victory was crucial for the Frogs due to the outcomes of their two previous games.

“Every game is a must win, but this one especially coming off two losses which was tough,” said Coles. “I thought we were a lot more focused coming into the game, and I thought we stuck more to the game plan today than we have in the past.

Three TCU players led the team tonight with 14 points, Emanuel Miller, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Trey Tennyson.

After West Virginia began the game strongly, TCU’s Chuck O’Bannon Jr. sparked the TCU offense, scoring on two occasions, with the second resulting in a trip to the free-throw line after a foul was called against WV’s Akok Akok.

O’Bannon successfully converted both free-throw attempts, giving TCU their first lead of the game, 12-10, with 13 minutes remaining in the first half.

Chuck with the reverse!



TCU 14 - WVU 10 | 11:42 1H#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/YvfjnKQhAk — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 13, 2024

However, West Virginia’s RaeQuan Battle presented a challenge for the Frogs, aiding the Mountaineers in narrowing the deficit to nine points within the last minute of the half.

Nelson, who scored 12 points in the first half, had the help of JaKobe Coles and Tennyson, securing crucial plays to extend the lead to 43-31 with just over a minute remaining on the clock.

TCU 34 - WVU 27 | 3:48 1H



Trey with his second three of the game! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/phyFuFPUC5 — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 13, 2024

The Frogs continued to build the lead out in the second half with contributions all around, with Micah Peavy leading the second half with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. O’Bannon dunked the ball and put the Frogs up by 22, 77-55 at the 4:59 mark.

The last score for TCU came in the last two minutes of the second half, with a dunk made by Ernest Udeh Jr.

Up next we will see if the Frogs can continue the momentum as they hit the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, tip-off is at 11 a.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.