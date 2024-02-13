 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Florida vs TCU

2024 TCU Baseball Preview Series

This stream includes each of our articles previewing the 2024 TCU baseball season.

Contributors: Russell Hodges
/ new

The TCU baseball season begins on Friday with a three-game nonconference set against Florida Gulf Coast at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are looking to build on a magical 2023 campaign that resulted in a 44-22 record as well as a Big 12 tournament title and NCAA Regional and Super Regional crowns. TCU also made the College World Series for the first time under head coach and former pitching coach Kirk Saarloos.

Below are all of the articles from our 2024 TCU baseball preview series.

5 Total Updates Since
Feb 9, 2024, 8:00am CST