Football: Six TCU athletes invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The Horned Frogs will be well represented at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis once again.

By Russell Hodges
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 31 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Six members of the 2023 TCU football team have received invitations to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held from Feb. 26 through March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Offensive linemen Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman, as well as defensive backs Josh Newton and Millard Bradford, tight end Jared Wiley and running back Emani Bailey, all received invitations to compete at the annual scouting event.

Coleman, Bailey and Wiley all recently competed at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Newton was invited to play in the game, but ultimately did not attend. Coker was among the TCU athletes playing at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas. Notable Horned Frogs who did not receive combine invitations include safety Mark Perry and offensive lineman Willis Patrick, who both participated in the Shrine Bowl earlier this month.

