Football: Six TCU athletes invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Six members of the 2023 TCU football team have received invitations to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held from Feb. 26 through March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Offensive linemen Andrew Coker and Brandon Coleman, as well as defensive backs Josh Newton and Millard Bradford, tight end Jared Wiley and running back Emani Bailey, all received invitations to compete at the annual scouting event.

321 prospects invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combinehttps://t.co/IEH22sKi90 pic.twitter.com/jeFeFVB5b6 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 13, 2024

Coleman, Bailey and Wiley all recently competed at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Newton was invited to play in the game, but ultimately did not attend. Coker was among the TCU athletes playing at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas. Notable Horned Frogs who did not receive combine invitations include safety Mark Perry and offensive lineman Willis Patrick, who both participated in the Shrine Bowl earlier this month.