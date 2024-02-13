Frogs Odds: 2024 College Baseball Futures

The Road to Omaha begins again for TCU Baseball on Friday night in Lupton Stadium. The Horned Frogs won the the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament where it went on to win the Fayetteville Regional and the Fort Worth Super Regional to earn the program’s sixth trip to the College World Series where it would reach the Semifinal before being eliminated by the Florida Gators. The Frogs will be without MLB first round draft pick 3B Brayden Taylor and several other key components of last season’s squad, but return Preseason All-Conference honorees Ben Abeldt, Kole Klecker Karson Bowen, and Anthony Silva while bringing in Payton Tolle from Wichita State, the two-way star named Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year. With all the talent on the roster and on the coaching staff, TCU is certainly expected to be one of the nation’s top squads, being picked as a top-six ranked team across all preseason rankings. With all this buzz about the Horned Frogs ahead of the season, where does the marketplace view TCU in the national picture and within the Big 12?

Big 12 Champion

TCU has won the Big 12 regular season crown four times since joining the league in the 2013 season. The Horned Frogs were selected in the league’s preseason poll to finish the regular season first in the Big 12 standings. The sportsbook marketplace also agrees that TCU is the conference favorite, with the best odds at +300. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys are in hot pursuit just behind the Frogs, with Texas Tech, Kansas State, and West Virginia with reasonable odds as dark horse candidates. League newcomers Houston, UCF, BYU, and Cincinnati are four of the five longest odds to win the title, joined by Baylor at the bottom of the board. TCU opens Big 12 play on March 8 with a three-game series vs. the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.

Toad to Omaha

TCU has made its way to Omaha for the Men’s College World Series championship bracket as one of the final eight teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament six times in the last 14 seasons: 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2023. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Horned Frogs as the 10th most likely team to reach Omaha in 2024, tied at +300 with Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Oregon State. Despite being favored over the Longhorns to win the Big 12, Texas has the league’s best odds to go to the College World Series at +250. The SEC & ACC combine to hold all eight of the most favored teams to reach Omaha, led by Wake Forest and reigning National Champion LSU.

National Champions

Simply reaching Omaha is no longer the goal for TCU Baseball, taking that next step to lift the trophy as National Champions has continued to elude the program. Here the Horned Frogs rank with the 7th best odds to take home the title at +2000, besting fellow Big 12 mates Texas (+2500) and Oklahoma State (+5000). Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati Bearcats rank with the worst odds nationally to win the National Championship, with longer odds than programs like Presbyterian and UT Arlington. But I suppose if you’re looking for a longshot to make you rich, take your chances with the +90000 odds on Cinci.

Golden Spikes Award

The national player of the year award has never been won by a Horned Frog and has only been earned by a Big 12 player three times since the conference was founded: Ivan Melendez of Texas in 2022, Alex Gordon of Nebraska in 2005, and Jason Jennings of Baylor in 1999. TCU has one of the top candidates to bring home the award in 2024, with Payton Tolle as a two-way player, set to contribute at the plate and on the mound as the Frogs’ Friday night starting pitcher. Tolle ranks with the ninth-best odds at +2600. The overwhelming favorite is Florida’s two-way star Jac Caglianone. Other Big 12 players listed as candidates include West Virginia SS JJ Wetherholt at +800 and Oklahoma State OF Carson Benge +5500

The TCU Baseball 2024 campaign begins on Friday February 16 at 6:30 PM with a three-game series vs. Florida Gulf Coast University. All games in the series will be broadcast on ESPN+.