2023 TCU Football Position Review: Specialists

Today we will wrap up our position review series of the 2023 season with a look back at the performance of kicker Griffin Kell and punter Jordy Sandy.

We’ll start with Griffin Kell who had a season to forget. In 2022, Kell was fantastic for the Frogs, going 17-for-19 on field goal attempts and 64-for-66 on extra points. Kell only attempted two kicks from 50-plus yards in 2022, where he struggled the most in 2023. Kell finished this season 14-for-21 on field goal attempts, going 2-for-7 from 50-plus yards. He ranked 104th in field goal percentage among kickers with at least 10 attempts.

New career long @griffin_kell with a 57-yarder to cap off the first half for @TCUFootball❗️



Kell was also 5-for-8 on kicks between 40-49 yards compared to a perfect 7-for-7 a season ago. He also handled kickoff duties for the Frogs this year and did a solid job in that department. 29.2 percent of Kell’s kickoffs were returned this year, ranking 51st out of 140 kickers with at least 25 kickoff attempts.

However, Kell’s ranking in starting field position was 100th as TCU’s opponents averaged a start at the 27-yard line. It wasn’t the senior season that Kell had hoped for, which is unfortunate after such a great campaign a year ago.

Griffin Kell 2023 Grade: C-

Jordy Sandy had a decent year as the punter for TCU. He was much less busy this year than in 2022, finishing with just 37 punt attempts. Sandy’s punts net 39.1 yards on the season, ranking 66th out of 137 punters with at least 25 attempts. Sandy only had 11 punts downed inside the 20 this season, but part of that has to do with the fact that TCU was so aggressive on fourth down this season, going for it a whopping 32 times on the season.

Factor in the seven Griffin Kell attempts from 50+ yards and suddenly you understand why Sandy only had 37 punt attempts. Sandy excelled this year with hang time, averaging 4.03 seconds per punt. This ranked 22nd nationally, and it played a huge role in the fact that TCU only allowed 10 punts to be returned this year.

Jordy Sandy 2023 Grade: C+

2024 Outlook

With both Kell and Sandy gone, TCU will likely have competitions for both positions during spring practice. As of right now, there are five guys on TCU’s roster listed as a place kicker or punter. Ethan Craw is another Australian who attended the same kicking academy as Jordy Sandy. He joins TCU after three seasons at Alabama-Huntsville.

Nate McCashland and Easton Black are listed as place kickers on the roster, but neither has played for the Frogs yet. Luke Laminack is still with the Frogs as well. He handled kickoff duties in 2022 but did not see action in 2023.

Finally, there is the Southlake Carroll standout Kyle Lemmermann. He finished his season with the Dragons and was selected as the First-Team All-State punter, the Second-Team All-State kicker, and was an All-American from multiple outlets. The stats speak for themselves, and there’s a good chance Lemmermann is handling at least one of the three kicking options next season.