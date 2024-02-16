March to Madness: 2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, February 16

Horned Frogs Status

Bracketologists View of TCU:

Lunardi : 10-seed vs. Colorado St. in Charlotte, NC

10-seed vs. Colorado St. in Charlotte, NC Palm : 8-seed vs. New Mexico in Salt Lake City, UT

8-seed vs. New Mexico in Salt Lake City, UT Haslam : 7-seed

7-seed Torvik : 90.4% in Tournament; 7.6-seed

90.4% in Tournament; 7.6-seed INCCSTATS: 86.2% in Tournament; 5-seed; 3.1% in Final Four

Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger has been dominant over the Horned Frogs, as the Cyclones have run up five straight wins vs. TCU and continues to push itself up the seed line after again putting a defensive clamp on Jamie Dixon’s squad on Saturday. Dropping that major Q1 opportunity set up a must-win Q3 game vs. a downtrodden Mountaineers squad on Monday night. TCU handled the business there, sending Kerr Kriisa and West Virginia back to Morgantown with a lopsided result. The Frogs did a better job taking care of the ball in possession, resulting in far fewer turnovers this week, including 15 fewer turnovers vs. ISU in Ames than TCU gave away in Fort Worth and will have to keep the trend of fewer turnovers going for the remainder of the season. Saturday’s showdown with Kansas State (15-9, 5-6 Big 12) is an enormous road opportunity for TCU, a borderline Q1 contest that holds massive stakes in the Big 12 standings and for the NCAA Tournament hopes of both teams. TCU’s defense will hold the key, as the Horned Frogs rank as one of the best in the nation at creating turnovers while the Wildcats are sub-350 as one of the worst squads at giving away turnovers. However, Bramlage Colisseum is another incredibly difficult Big 12 venue while the Frogs look to pick up a third Big 12 away win. As the Horned Frogs hope to take another step closer to locking in an NCAA Tournament bid, we take a look at where the rest of the Bubble and Seeding battles stand into the weekend.

Impact Game of the Week:

Note: All rankings are NET unless otherwise noted

#54 Pittsburgh Panthers (↑7) def. #41 Virginia Cavaliers (↓7)

UVA’s six game winning streak was broken at home on Tuesday as Pitt’s Blake Hinson once again goes into a ranked ACC road building and simply dominates to deliver a massive resume win. Pitt remains outside the Top 50, but with games remaining at Wake Forest and at Clemson, the Panthers have a chance to get back into the Bubble conversation. Virginia meanwhile appeared safely above the cut line and sitting in a tie for first place in the league headed into the game, the loss tumbles UVA into the “last four byes” territory ahead of a tough stretch with Wake, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina coming up.

Climbing:

#26 Texas Tech Red Raiders (↑10)

TTU had the benefit of a two-game homestand in Lubbock last week, handling business on Saturday vs. UCF and then delivering a shocking evisceration of the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday as former Red Raider Kevin McCullar sat out for KU with an injury. Tech has probably now reached “should be in” territory, but a win at Ames on Saturday could convert that to a Lock before the Horned Frogs head to United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday.

Chris Jans’ squad is below .500 in SEC play and has already taken eight losses on the season, so it desperately needed a pair of wins over two of the league’s bottom feeders last week. The Bulldogs easily handled business versus #96 Georgia and at #153 Missouri, earning double-digit victories and NET’s favorite result: a a blowout road win. Despite currently sitting comfortably in the NET Top 40 and wins over top-ten Auburn and Tennessee, the rest of the resume is rough, including Q3 & Q4 losses; a home loss on Saturday to #132 Arkansas would take the Bulldogs out of at-large consideration for the rest of the month before a sprint to the finish that features Kentucky, Auburn, TAMU, and South Carolina.

Falling:

#28 Indiana State Sycamores (↓6) - home loss vs. Illinois State Redbirds

This is about as brutal as it gets for the Sycamores, climbing into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1979 when Larry Bird was in the baby blues. The very next game is against a sub-200 foe in your own building for what should have been a walk-over win. Instead it was Illinois State that dominated the day, blowing out the Sycamores in Terre Haute. Indiana State now sits in a very dangerous at-large position, having zero top-50 wins and zero remaining top-100 opponents, it needs to at least run the table in the regular season to be in consideration for an invite to the Dance. A Sycamores loss in the MVC Arch Madness tournament could very well send it to the NIT despite holding on to a top-30 NET ranking.

The ‘Dores pulled some Memorial Magic with a buzzer beater to pick up just its second SEC win this season and deliver a resume crushing loss for the Aggies. Vandy entered this game at #235 in the NET, ranking as by far the worst loss on the Aggies resume and a third Quad 3 loss. The hideous loss comes fresh on the heels of TAMU’s best win, a thorough domination of Tennessee, tossing away all that good will and putting A&M back into a scary Bubble position.

Look Ahead:

Bubble Battles:

TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats - Sat. Feb. 17, 11:00 AM, ESPNU

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Cavaliers- Sat. Feb. 17, 11:00 AM, ESPN2

Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF Knights - Sat. Feb. 17, 3:00 PM, ESPN+

Utah State Aggies at Colorado State Rams - Sat. Feb. 17,4:30 PM, CBS Sports Net

NC State Wolfpack at Clemson Tigers - Sat. Feb. 17, 6:45 PM, CW

FAU Owls at USF Bulls - Sun. Feb. 18, 11:00 AM, ESPN

Memphis Tigers at SMU Mustangs- Sun. Feb. 18, 3:00 PM, ESPN

Utah Utes at UCLA Bruins - Sun. Feb. 18, 6:00 PM, FS1

Seeding Battles:

New Mexico Lobos at San Diego State Aztecs - Fri. Feb. 16, 9:00 PM, FS1

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Iowa State Cyclones - Sat. Feb. 17, 11:00 AM, ESPN+

Marquette Golden Eagles at UConn Huskies - Sat. Feb. 17, 2:00 PM, FOX

Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners - Sat. Feb. 17, 3:00 PM, ESPN

Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Tigers- Sat. Feb. 17,5:00 PM, ESPN

Bubble vs. Likely Locks:

Bubble vs. Spoilers: