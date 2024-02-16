Men’s Basketball: TCU hits the road to take on Kansas State

TCU (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) is hitting the road for its next two matchups, starting in Manhattan, Kansas, to take on the Wildcats (15-9, 5-6 Big 12). This will mark the first encounter between the two teams this season.

The Frogs hold a 4-3 record on the road and are entering the game following a crucial 81-65 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers. This win comes after suffering consecutive losses to Texas, both at home and on the road against Iowa State. Noteworthy performances in the victory over the Mountaineers include three players scoring 14 points each: Emanuel Miller, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Trevian Tennyson.

Things are looking good on the offensive side with Miller leading the team, ranking sixth in the Big 12 with 16.4 points per game. He has scored in double figures in each of the last 12 games, reaching 20 points seven times this season. Tennyson leads the Big 12 in three-point percentage at 45.6 percent and is one of only two players averaging over three 3-pointers per game in the conference.

However, the Frogs are still in search of a defensive identity and will focus on development in that area.

The Wildcats return from their midweek bye to host the Horned Frogs after suffering a 72-66 loss against No. 19 BYU on Saturday. Two players scored in double digits: leading scorer Arthur Kaluma with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Cam Carter, who added 14 points along with six rebounds and two assists.

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang remarked that TCU presents a challenge to prepare for. He emphasized the importance of defending the home court and playing a physical game to slow down the Frogs’ efforts, in order to secure a comeback win.

“This year, they are turning people over more as they get out and play fast, they got the third oldest team in division one basketball,” said Tang. “They’re never out of a game, it doesn’t matter if they’re down big they just seem to just keep grinding, keep grinding, Jamie does a really good job with those guys. They’re tough to play against and tough to prepare for, we can’t have live ball turnovers, that just plays in their favor.”

These two teams are set to face each other Saturday morning at Bramlage Coliseum. Tip-off is at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.