Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: The favorites continue to take care of business

After a topsy-turvy beginning to the month, the Big 12 has since calmed down. This past week, only one underdog came out victorious. That underdog was the 10th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones who defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats in Ohio. Surprisingly, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were the favorites in their drubbing of the 6th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Despite a calm stretch of games, anything can happen in the Big 12. Next, we’ll preview the four tiers of the conference and rank the teams from first to last.

TIER 1: Big 12 Title Favorites

These four squads are the best teams in the Big 12. While it remains to be seen how the top four will rank come tournament time, it’s apparent that these teams are the title favorites.

1. Houston Cougars (21-3, 8-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: W at Cincy

NET: 1; KenPom: 1

Next: Feb. 17 vs. UT; Feb. 19 vs. ISU

The Houston Cougars only played one game this past week, against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Away from home, the Cougars only ended up winning by a meager five points. However, a less-heralded player has turned the corner for the Cougars. That’d be the Cougars’ big man J’Wan Roberts. The guard-heavy Houston squad was able to rely on a 20-point, eight rebound performance from the senior big en route to a second-straight victory.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (19-5, 8-3)

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: W vs. TCU; W at Cincy

NET: 8; KenPom: 9

Next: Feb. 17 vs. TTU; Feb. 19 at Houston

The Cyclones have been tremendous from late January and on. Since losing to the BYU Cougars on January 16, Iowa State is 6-1 with their sole loss coming by 2 points. This past week, Iowa State did what they do best: they played with efficiency on offense and suffocated their opponent with staunch defense. Against the Horned Frogs, the Cyclones shot 50.0 percent from the floor, 42.1 percent from deep, and 83.3 percent from the line. Three days later, the Cyclones forced the 25 Cincinnati turnovers in a nine-point victory.

3. Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4)

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: L at KU; W vs. OU

NET: 12; KenPom: 13

Next: Feb. 17 at WVU; Feb. 20 at BYU

After a narrow defeat to the Jayhawks in Lawrence, the Baylor Bears roared back to crush the Oklahoma Sooners by 17 points. Baylor had multiple chances to knock off the Jayhawks despite losing the turnover battle 21-8. The Bears rectified their turnover woes on Tuesday night, only turning it over five times against the Sooners. In that affair, Baylor canned 54.9 percent of their field goals and 52.4 percent of their triples.

4. Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5)

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: W vs. Baylor; L at TTU

NET: 17; KenPom: 20

Next: Feb. 17 at OU

The Kansas Jayhawks had a rough week. After barely defeating the Bears, the Jayhawks were obliterated in Lubbock by the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Against Baylor, Kansas barely squeaked by despite forcing 21 turnovers. Two days later, the Jayhawks only forced eight giveaways and were subsequently defeated by 29 points. The game has been increasingly difficult without star senior Kevin McCullar Jr. However, it’s likely the veteran guard will return for the matchup against Oklahoma.

TIER 2: The Contenders

The following squads are ranked or on the brink of the AP Top 25. Each of these schools has at least six conference wins and multiple ranked wins. While the top four is becoming more clear-cut, much of this grouping can go all the way in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4)

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: W vs. UCF; W vs. KU

NET: 26; KenPom: 23

Next: Feb. 17 at ISU; Feb. 20 vs. TCU

It’s been the week of Darrion Williams. The ascending star scored 13 points to go along with 13 rebounds against the UCF Knights. Then, Williams went berzerk against the Jayhawks. The second-year guard scored 30 points and hauled in 11 boards. Perhaps what’s most incredible was his shooting performance. Williams connected on all twelve of his field goal attempts. He also went 4-of-4 from downtown and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. More big games from Williams will make the Red Raiders a tough team to beat.

6. TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5)

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: L at ISU; W vs. WVU

NET: 39; KenPom: 33

Next: Feb. 17 at KSU; Feb. 20 at TTU

One of the deepest and most veteran teams in the conference, the Horned Frogs are also somehow the most inconsistent. Whether it be the lack of a star player (Emanuel Miller?) or poor guard play, the TCU Horned Frogs have yet to string together two solid weeks in conference play. This past week, was a microcosm of the conference-long inconsistency. TCU looked overmatched against the Cyclones, then destroyed the West Virginia Mountaineers in a matter of days. While the competition level is far different, it’s still difficult to pigeonhole this Horned Frog squad.

7. BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5)

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: W vs. KSU; W vs. UCF

NET: 9; KenPom: 14

Next: Feb. 17 at OK State; Feb. 20 vs. Baylor

The BYU Cougars are also one of the more difficult teams to rank. The NET and KenPom rankings adore the Cougars, yet their record is average amongst the conference. This past week, the Cougars won both games. However, each win came against subpar squads. The Cougars defeated the Kansas State Wildcats by six before barely knocking off the UCF Knights. Against UCF, BYU was up by 11 with a minute and a half to go. Over the next minute and change, the Cougars squandered their lead, allowing the Knights to cut the deficit to two points with 10 seconds to go.

8. Oklahoma Sooners (18-7, 6-6)

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: W vs. OK State; L at Baylor

NET: 33; KenPom: 30

Next: Feb. 17 vs KU

First, the Oklahoma Sooners barely edged out the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a back-and-forth battle. This affair came down to the wire, as the Sooners were unable to distance themselves in the second half of the ball game. Playing the Bears was a much different story. Baylor manhandled the Sooners, taking the lead with 15 minutes to go in the first half and never looking back. A talented offensive squad, the Sooners looked incapable of string together solid possessions on the defensive end of the court.

TIER 3: On the Bubble

The “on the bubble” grouping is dangerously close to losing two squads. Perhaps this tier will go kaput altogether in the near future. But in the present, four teams will remain here.

9. Kansas State Wildcats (15-9, 5-6)

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: L at BYU

NET: 77; KenPom: 73

Next: Feb. 17 vs. TCU; Feb. 19 at UT

The Kansas State Wildcats went into Provo and displayed a strong effort. After going down by 16 points late in the second half, the Wildcats launched a massive comeback, cutting the lead to two points with a minute to go. Although the Wildcats looked the part on defense, their poor shooting and bevy of turnovers doomed them from the start.

10. Texas Longhorns (16-8, 5-6)

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: W vs. WVU

NET: 31; KenPom: 25

Next: Feb. 17 at Houston; Feb. 19 vs. KSU

What a quintet the Texas Longhorns have. Each starter scored in double-digits Saturday night against the lowly West Virginia Mountaineers. After coming off the bench for most of the year, Texas decided to trout out second-year guard Chendell Weaver with the starters. The previous three contests have yielded good results. Texas is 2-1 in the past three affairs, the only loss coming at the hands of the red-hot Iowa State Cyclones.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 4-7)

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: L vs. Houston; L vs. ISU

NET: 37; KenPom: 35

Next: Feb. 17 at UCF; Feb. 21 vs. OK State

Sorry Cincinnati, this is the Big 12. Despite two solid outings, the Bearcats ran into the fifth-ranked Cougars, then the 10th-ranked Cyclones. While the opponents were fierce, the Bearcats only lost by an average of seven points. Against Houston, Cincinnati played great defense, yet the offense was unable to crack a phenomenal Houston defense. The same goes for their affair against the Cyclones, Cincinnati shot just 38.0 percent and turned it over 25 times.

12. UCF Knights (13-10, 4-7)

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: L at TTU; L at BYU

NET: 66; KenPom: 66

Next: Feb. 17 vs. Cincy; Feb. 20 at WVU

A poor shooting night playing the Red Raiders doomed the UCF Knights. UCF stuck around, but never truly looked like they could knock off Texas Tech. Shooting 36.5 percent from the floor and 20.8 percent from downtown makes life difficult. Just a few nights later, the Knights dropped 88 points in a two-point loss to BYU. While the 3-point shooting was subpar, the Knights connected on 50.7 percent of their shot attempts.

TIER 4: The Bottom Dwellers

One or two new squads may be joining “the bottom dwellers” very soon. For now, both squads occupying this section are without a doubt the worst in the conference.

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-14, 2-9)

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: L at OU

NET: 137; KenPom: 121

Next: Feb. 17 vs. BYU; Feb. 21 at Cincy

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were so close to beating the Sooners in Norman. In one of the last yearly matchups between the two schools, the Cowboys only lost by a measly four points. It’s quite impressive the Cowboys came so close, as they shot a paltry 30.6 percent from the floor. About a third of Oklahoma State’s points came from the charity stripe.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers (8-16, 3-8)