Monday Morning Point Guard: Back in the win column

After two consecutive losses, the TCU Horned Frogs are now back in the win column with back-to-back wins. One at home and one on the road, TCU displayed resilience in both affairs. First, on Monday night, it felt like a must-win game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Horned Frogs came out flat, yet took control after 10 minutes to knock off the Mountaineers.

Next, on Saturday, a slow start once again plagued TCU. However, the Horned Frogs were in control for the duration of the second half to defeat the Kansas State Wildcats thanks to a wild game-winner from Jameer Nelson Jr. Despite having a subpar squad in recent seasons, the Horned Frogs have struggled against the Wildcats.

This year, TCU has looked fantastic at times, and less-than-stellar at others. The past week, the Horned Frogs were able to execute well on offense and defense. From now on, it’ll be imperative for TCU to maintain consistency from game to game. Now, onto the good, the bad, and the play of the week.

The Good

Micah Peavy: The fourth-year guard’s impressive second-half performance helped TCU seal the win over the Wildcats on Saturday. But before we dive into Peavy’s career performance, let’s analyze what he provided the Horned Frogs on Monday night.

Against the Mountaineers, Peavy scored nine points, hauled in seven boards, and dropped five dimes. The athletic guard also played his typical hard-nosed defense. He recorded two steals and defended Mountaineer guards ferociously. Peavy continuously cut off driving lanes and forced errant shots.

On offense, allowing Peavy to operate as an initiator may be what’s best for the Horned Frogs. Too often, both Nelson Jr. and Avery Anderson III have been hounded while initiating the offense by opposing guards. The intense pressure has forced the guard duo to commit unnecessary turnovers. With Peavy at the point, he’ll likely be defended by a forward who doesn’t apply the same on-ball pressure allowing the TCU guard to initiate the offense.

Nelson Jr. clinched the game, but Peavy’s impressive second half led TCU to a win. The senior Horned Frog scored 19 of his 26 points in the latter part of the game. To go along with his 26 points, he record nine rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks. Over a four-minute span, Peavy scored 11 points, blocked three shots, and recorded a steal to help build a 10-point lead after trailing by three.

Lineup change: After starting 12 consecutive contests, head coach Jamie Dixon has opted to start Nelson Jr. over Anderson III. In Nelson Jr.’s starts, he’s averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.5 turnovers per game. Since his demotion to the bench, Anderson III has received far fewer minutes, playing a combined 33 minutes this past week. In 16.5 minutes per game, he’s only averaged 2.5 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Substituting Nelson Jr. back into the opening unit has paid dividends. The former Deleware guard is the better scorer and shot-creator. TCU has struggled to create good looks all season long. While the Horned Frogs are excellent on the fast break and second-chance opportunities, the half-court offense tends to stall all too often. Nelson Jr. is perhaps the only player that can alleviate this weakness.

Having two above-average lead guards has been a boon for the Horned Frogs. But, neither guard received enough time to truly make a difference. Dixon finally decided on Nelson Jr. as the primary ball handler. As evidenced by his recent showings (14 points vs. WVU, 7 assists at KSU), the decision to employ Nelson Jr. as the offensive hub seems to be the right direction.

Perimeter defense: The Horned Frogs have been worse at defense as opposed to recent years. However, the perimeter defense remains top-notch. Peavy, Nelson Jr., and Anderson III are phenomenal laterally and possess great defensive instincts. TCU ranks third in the conference, averaging 9.2 steals per game. The aforementioned trio combines to average 4.8 steals per game of their own. The other starting guard, Trey Tennyson, isn’t the best perimeter defender, but he surely competes. Tennyson averages 0.9 steals per contest.

In the Horned Frog’s last two matchups, they forced a combined 33 turnovers and allowed opponents to shoot a paltry 23.1 percent from downtown. TCU made the game challenging for both squad’s guards. First, TCU forced West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa to commit six turnovers. Fast forward to the weekend battle in Manhattan, and the Horned Frogs held Wildcat guard Cam Carter to a 1-of-7 shooting, four-turnover performance. For instance, he averaged 15.5 points on the season. Although Kansas State guard Tylor Perry erupted for 24 points, half of those came at the foul line. He went 0-of-6 from beyond the arc and worked effortlessly on the offensive end to record his six field goals.

The Bad

Slow starts: Unfortunately, slow and disjointed starts continue to plague the Frogs. For whatever reason, it feels as if TCU can’t get a rhythm going until at least halfway through the first period. During Monday’s battle, the Mountaineers quickly went up 10-5 after two and a half minutes of action. The game opened with a turnover, then after a Nelson Jr. 3-pointer, the Horned Frogs missed four consecutive shots before an Emanuel Miller layup ended the scoring drought. In the first seven minutes of action, the Horned Frogs scored just 12 of their 81 points.

The slow start on Saturday morning took much more of a toll on the Horned Frogs. It took TCU nearly 12 minutes to score 12 points. In the first 12 minutes of play, TCU coughed up the rock four times and went 4-of-16 from the floor. The inconceivable start forced the Horned Frogs to overcome a 10-point deficit right out of the gate. Down 14-4, it took a Peavy layup and Ernest Udeh Jr. slam to rile up the Horned Frogs. The sluggish start against the Wildcats captivated the entire first half. Going into the break, TCU trailed by four points, recording only 24 points in the first 20 minutes worth of action.

The Play of the Week

One of the best plays of the Horned Frogs’ season: Nelson Jr’s heroic 3-point heave to defeat the Wildcats.