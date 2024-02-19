Baseball: Lupton Magic powers TCU to series sweep of Florida Gulf Coast

How can you not be romantic about baseball? The 5th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs opened the 2024 season over the weekend with a three-game series vs. the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Playing in the friendly confines of Lupton Stadium, the Frogs needed every bit of magic it could muster to escape with a series sweep, staging furious comebacks in all three games to eventually emerge victorious in dramatic fashion. With heroics from newcomers & returnees alike, this TCU squad proved it will be tough to kill, even as it gives up errors and an abundance of runs.

Game 1: TCU 10 - FGCU 9

TCU turned to highly-touted Wichita State transfer Payton Tolle as the opening day starter and the Golden Spikes candidate came out guns blazing, striking out the first five batters he faced through two perfect innings of work. TCU got on the scoreboard behind an Anthony Silva RBI single in the First and a Logan Maxwell RBI in the Second, but it was a missed opportunity for more as the Frogs left four on base across the opening two innings. Tolle opened the Third on the mound with another strikeout, but a single, HBP and full count walk loaded the bases and the Eagles took advantage by plating four runs in the frame to take a two-run lead. Tolle’s day completed with 3.0 IP, allowing four earned runs while striking out seven of the 15 batters faced; Caedmon Parker took over in the Fourth and became the first home run victim of the weekend, but far from the last as the new batter’s eye and a blustery Fort Worth day had balls flying out of Lupton Stadium all weekend. FGCU outfielder Ian Farrow’s blast off Parker gave the Eagles a five-run advantage, which it added to in the Sixth with another homer to take a 9-3 lead into the 7th inning. It would be the final run of the game for the Eagles as Zach Cawyer entered from the bullpen to deliver three terrific innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while sitting down six via strikeout.

TCU began to claw back into the game in the 7th as Silva led off the frame with a first-pitch blast to left field and Freshman OF Chase Brunson got his Horned Frog career off to a blazing start with his first collegiate HR, shrinking the FGCU lead to four runs into the Eighth, where TCU would erase that lead. TCU played station-to-station small ball in the 8th inning to claw back to tie game with two walks, four singles, and two sacrifice RBI to reset for a brand new ballgame into the 9th. FGCU went three-up three-down in the top of the frame, setting up a potential walk-off opportunity for TCU. Ole Miss transfer 2B Peyton Chatagnier worked a full count walk to open the inning and stole second base with two outs, setting up one of the most insane finishes you’ll see. Jack Arthur stepped to the plate after pinch running for Tolle and scoring the inning prior. He swung and missed on a 2-2 count, striking out to send the game to extra innings....but the pitch was wild and the catcher couldn’t handle it, allowing Arthur to attempt to reach first before the throw as Chatagnier rounded the bases from 2nd. Arthur beats the off-line throw at first and Chatagnier slides across the plate ahead of the return throw home, giving the Horned Frogs the walk-off winner

Get your popcorn because the Horned Frogs are putting on a show #NCAABaseball x ESPN+ / @TCU_Baseballpic.twitter.com/NFzj6rxN55 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) February 17, 2024

Game 2: TCU 13 - FGCU 10

After plating seven unanswered runs in the series opener, the Horned Frogs used sent nine straight home on Saturday to earn another thrilling come-from-behind victory to open the season. It was the Frogs bringing the fireworks early, with Chatagnier continuing to deliver from the lead off spot by sending a home run to center field before a Silva double scored Tolle for an early TCU advantage, with a Chatagnier RBI adding to it in the 2nd inning. The lead would be short-lived as FGCU brought the boomsticks in the 3rd inning, smashing three bombs to take a 4-3 lead. In the 4th, the teams exchanged runs with the Eagles taking advantage of a TCU error while Chatagnier sent another blast out of the yard for the Frogs. FGCU broke the game open in the 5th inning, scoring five runs behind four hits and two walks to take a 10-4 lead. And thus ends the scoring for the Eagles and begins another furious comeback from the Frogs. Chase Brunson gets it started with with a 2-run home run in the 6th inning before an explosive 8th inning for the TCU bats. Luke Boyers got the party started with a lead off home run before the Frogs loaded the bases and Kurtis Byrne brought around two runs with a sharp single to left field, forcing a FGCU pitching exchange as the Eagles clung to one-run lead. However the next batter was Payton Tolle who promptly deposited a baseball deep beyond the right field fence to put TCU ahead. Luke Boyers would bookend the inning with an RBI single to send the game into the ninth inning with a 3-run TCU lead. Ben Abeldt took the mound for the save and slammed the door shut, including two strikeouts to keep TCU undefeated.

Game 3: TCU 11 - FGCU 6

Sweep Sunday was far from straightforward for the Frogs, as TCU would again surrender an early lead via multiple errors and home runs, but again the Horned Frogs would find a way to come from behind. FGCU opened the scoring in the first thanks to an error at third base - a place the Frogs platooned through the weekend, searching for a full time replacement for Brayden Taylor. TCU’s power hitting continued on Sunday, with Karson Bowen sending a two-strike two-run blast in the 2nd inning with a Boyers single scoring Brunson for a 3-1 advantage. The Eagles bounced right back in the 3rd inning with four runs via two more FGCU homers, but TCU would even the contest in the bottom of the inning with Bowen again delivering the goods with two more RBI on a single. FGCU briefly re-took the lead in the 6th as two walks and two singles brought home one run, but Zach Cawyer again entered from the bullpen and forced a double play to limit the damage. The bottom of the inning would bring TCU another offensive onslaught, beginning with a bases loaded wild pitch, followed by a Tolle 2-RBI single, a Bowen RBI double, and a Brody Green RBI single, giving the Frogs an 11-6 lead it would not surrender.

TCU was one of just two Big 12 teams to go 3-0 for the weekend, joined by Houston. The pitching staff struggled to go deep into games and got blasted by the longball all weekend, but the bullpen picked up the pieces, allowing the offense to climb back out of each deficit. The Frogs defenders also had a rough weekend, committing six errors across the three games. But considering the early season rust and the implementation of many new pieces, coming away with three wins over a very capable opponent made the weekend a major success. Next up, TCU will host Texas State on Tuesday at 6:00 PM on ESPN+ ahead of a weekend series vs. UCLA.