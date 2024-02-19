Men’s Basketball: TCU stuns Kansas State on Nelson Jr.’s game-winning shot

Jameer Nelson Jr.’s last-second 3-pointer, with Micah Peavy’s career-high 26-point performance, sealed a victory over Kansas State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs put up a fight in Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the Wildcats, securing a narrow three-point victory, 75-72. Peavy led the team with 26 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block.

Micah Peavy had a day



26 points

9 rebounds

3 steals

3 blocks#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/naiX9kgtYJ — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 17, 2024

It got scary for the Frogs as the clock ran down. Peavy tried to inbound the ball to Tennyson, but without making contact, the loose ball counted as a turnover, giving possession to K-State.

A foul was called against Nelson at the 15-second mark, and Cam Carter sank both free throw attempts, tying the two teams at 72-72. However, Nelson redeemed himself by hitting the game-winning 3-pointer to seal the Frogs’ first of two road games.

Dixon stated that while they are capable of winning with offense, they continue to emphasize defense, though they haven’t been successful in executing it yet.

“It was really offense, we are preaching defense, you have to win on the road with defense, but we haven’t done it,” said Dixon. “We didn’t do it today either. We gotta get better in that area but our offense was really good with 51 points, and made some free throws down the stretch. A great game for the fans and the Big 12 conference.”

The Frogs struggled to find their rhythm in the first half but managed to narrow the deficit to 24-28 going into halftime, with Peavy contributing 9 points.

TCU held a five-point advantage with thirty seconds left in the second half. However, a foul was called against Xavier Cork, sending K-State’s Arthur Kaluma to the line for three shots. Kaluma closed the gap to 70-72, but another foul was called, this time against K-State’s Tylor Perry.

Trey Tennyson was sent to the line, where he made both free throws with 26.4 seconds left on the clock, putting TCU up 72-68. However, TCU committed another foul on Emanuel Miller, allowing Perry to the line once more. Perry made both attempts, bringing the Wildcats within striking distance at 70-72 with 15 seconds remaining.

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon identified mistakes down the stretch as the turning point in relinquishing their six-point lead.

“They were fouling down the stretch and that is where the six point lead got away from us,” said Dixon. “Defensively, they got to the line way too much down the stretch when we weren’t trying not to foul. One positive from the defense was rebounding, but the biggest positive was that three.”

Up next the Horned Frogs will remain on the road to take on No. 23 Texas Tech Raiders on Tuesday, tip-off is at 8 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.