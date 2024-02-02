Football: Three TCU athletes compete in 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl kicked off at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday, when three TCU Horned Frog football players including safety Mark Perry as well as offensive linemen Willis Patrick and Andrew Coker took the field for the annual showcase event. The event is one of multiple offseason bowl games attended by college seniors and upperclassmen hoping to hear their names called in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Third is TCU Guard Willis Patrick (@_wayofchais).



Thought he battled well in 1-on-1s and also had some really nice full-team reps guarding the pass and opening up gaps on runs. pic.twitter.com/X8cUL7Sryz — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) January 28, 2024

Players practiced from Jan. 27-30. Additionally, players were made available to the media throughout the week and conducted interviews with prospective NFL teams. All three TCU athletes represented the West team, which won the game 26-11 over the East team on Thursday evening. Highlights surfaced on social media throughout the week and each of the three Horned Frogs made notable plays in practice to share the spotlight.

This is a really great rep from #TCU OL Andrew Coker (@ACoker74).



Halts UCLA’s Grayson Murphy immediately. pic.twitter.com/D3keZimscQ — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) January 30, 2024

The Shrine Bowl has been played annually since 1925 and notable past participants include NFL legends Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway and Gale Sayers. The Shrine Bowl is one of multiple pre-draft showcase events that are held during the offseason. Up next will be the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3. TCU will have three players including running back Emani Bailey as well as offensive lineman Brandon Coleman and tight end Jared Wiley competing in the event.

Nice week for TCU SAF Mark Perry out at Shrine.



Met with 25+ teams during the week with multiple meetings with the Saints, Bears, Colts and Texans, per source. pic.twitter.com/tpQaeP4mz6 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 2, 2024