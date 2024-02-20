Non-Rev Roundup: TCU men’s tennis finishes second at ITA Indoor National Championship

Men’s Tennis

TCU Men’s Tennis had a road match against the No. 15 ranked team Michigan Wolverines before competing in the ITA Indoor National Championship tournament this past weekend. The Frogs made a great run to the Championship match before losing a heartbreaker by a score of 4-3, falling just one point short of a third straight Indoor National Championship.

First, though, was a trip to Ann Arbor where the Frogs comfortably took a 4-0 win. TCU jumped out to a 1-0 lead, winning the doubles point thanks to victories from the Sebastian Gorzny/Pedro Vives pairing and the Jake Fearnley/Jack Pinnington pairing. Vives was also the first to clinch his singles match, earning a point for the Frogs with a straight sets, 6-1, 6-3 win. Lui Maxted put the Frogs a point away from victory with a straight sets win of his own with a final score of 6-4, 6-1. Fearnley would clinch the win for the Frogs with a win over the top singles player from Michigan by a score of 6-2, 6-2.

Next, was the opening round of the ITA Indoor National Championship tournament where TCU was the second seed and matched up with the No. 15 ranked Arizona State Sun Devils. The Frogs again won the doubles point thanks to wins from Maxted/Duncan Chan and Fearnley/Pinnington. Gorzny stayed hot with a 6-0, 6-2 win to get the Frogs started in singles. The lead was extended to 3-0 by Maxted who earned a point for the Frogs with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win over his Arizona State counterpart. Tomas Jirousek would send the Frogs to the next round with a 7-5, 6-3 win.

The Frogs faced in-state rival Texas A&M in the second round and sent the Aggies packing with a 4-2 win. The Frogs would have to come from behind after losing the doubles-point to A&M. Jake Fearnley, quickly tied it 1-1 with a win over the number one singles player from A&M by a score of 6-3, 6-2. Pinnington gave TCU its first lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over his Aggie counterpart. Gorzny extended the lead to 3-1 in favor of TCU with a 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) win. Jirousek again clinched the win and sent the Frogs to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

The Frogs were matched up with the No. 6 seed in Wake Forest in the semis and would take another 4-2 win to advance to the National Championship. The Frogs lost the doubles point for the second straight match despite a 6-3 win from Chan and Maxted. The Frogs would quickly tie it once again thanks to a win from Maxted by a score of 6-1, 6-2. Fearnley gave the Frogs the lead with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win on court one. The Demon Deacons tied it up at 2-2 before Pinnington put the Frogs a point away from victory with a 7-5, 6-2 win. Gorzny scored the clincher with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win to send the Frogs to the championship for a chance to complete the three peat.

The No. 1 overall seed Ohio State waited for the Frogs in the championship round. TCU would get off to a strong start, winning the doubles point with wins from Vives/Gorzny and Fearnley/Pinnington. Fearnley finished his dominant run in the tournament with yet another victory over an opposing team’s top singles player by a score of 6-1, 6-0, just narrowly missing a double bagel.

The Buckeyes would take two singles points to tie the score a 2-2 before Pinnington put the Frogs a point away from victory with a 6-4, 6-4 win. The last two singles matches went all three sets but the Frogs were unable to come away with a point as the Buckeyes ultimately battled back and won it. It was an incredible run for the Frogs who have dominated the indoor tennis scene the past few years.

The Frogs will now start their outdoor season where they will have a solid chance to make a run for an Outdoor NCAA National Championship. The outdoor season will start with a matchup with No. 4 Texas in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 2.

Rifle

TCU Rifle traveled to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs this past Saturday for the NCAA Qualifier and a chance to qualify for the NCAA National Championship meet. The Frogs had a great performance, finishing first in the meet ahead of Air Force with a team score of 4746.

TCU sent six shooters to Colorado and all six of them finished in the top 10 individually in the meet. Stephanie Grundsoe was the top overall performer from either team with an aggregate score of 1191. Grundsoe had the top score in air rifle, firing a 599 in the event, and tied for the top score in smallbore, firing a 592 in the event.

Katie Zaun was tied with Grundsoe in smallbore and tied for the second best score in air rifle, a 598, to finish second overall with an aggregate score of 1190. Stephanie Allan was the third Frog in the top five as she tied for the fourth-best aggregate score in the meet firing an 1186. Allan had the fifth-best score in smallbore and tied for the fourth-best score in air rifle firing a 589 and a 597 in each event respectively.

Nina Schuett finished right behind Allan in sixth place with an aggregate score of 1184. Schuett tied Allan in smallbore with a 589 of her own and fired a 595 in air rifle to finish in seventh in the event. Jeanne Haverhill and Mikole Hogan had solid days as well, finishing in ninth and tenth place with aggregate scores of 1179 and 1170 respectively.

The Frogs were announced as one of the eight teams headed to the NCAA Rifle Championships which will take place on March 8-9 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Track and Field

The distance team traveled to South Bend this past Saturday for the Alex Wilson Invitational. Graydon Morris picked up a win for the Frogs in the mile thanks to a strong time of 4:02.08. The Frogs had two top three finishers in the men’s 800-meter including Ryan Martin who won the event at 1:49.12. Lloyd Frilot joined him on the podium with a third-place finish thanks to a time of 1:49.80.

Gracie Morris had a strong race on the women’s side of the 800-meter, finishing in second place at 2:08.16. Samarra Monroy was the third winner of the day for the Frogs, finishing first in the 200-meter thanks to a time of 24.96. Mckenzie Bailey picked up a top-three finish for TCU in the 3000-meter behind a time of 9:51.64, landing her in third place in the event.

Another 800m win for @r_mar5 ⚡️



That wrapped up the regular season for Indoor Track and Field with the Frogs next set to travel to Lubbock, Texas for the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships taking place this Friday and Saturday, February 23-24.