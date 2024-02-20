Men’s Basketball: No. 25 TCU seeking second win over Texas Tech this season

The 18-7 Horned Frogs head to West Texas ranked and will prepare to take on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The last time these two teams faced each other was in the Schollmaier Arena, where TCU came away with an 85-78 victory over the Red Raiders.

In that game, Micah Peavy was perfect from deep, making 4-of-4 3-point attempts, and finished the night with 18 points and four assists. Peavy and Jameer Nelson Jr. shined in the Frogs’ most recent matchup versus Kansas State on Saturday morning.

The Frogs came away with a 75-72 win with a last-second three-pointer from Nelson that iced the game. Micah Peavy had a career-high scoring night with 26 points, nine rebounds, three steals and a block.

9 deflections

9 rebounds @mjpv5 earns his fourth BTF of the season for his effort at Kansas State#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/O6TLOMuHCj — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 19, 2024

Turning to the Raiders, Texas Tech came up short on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones with a final score of 82-74. Joe Toussaint led the Raiders with 16 points, four assists, one rebound, and one steal.

Red Raider head coach Grant McCasland noted that the team struggled against the Cyclones’ pressure and emphasized the importance of being able to compete in the Big

“They make it difficult for you to feel space,” said McCasland. “You have to attack them…We’ve got to do a better job of responding to that. Winning the Big 12 is hard.”

TCU will need to be cautious regarding fouls against the Raiders, as TTU leads the conference and ranks 15th nationally, shooting 77.6 percent from the free-throw line. TCU experienced turnover issues down the stretch against K-State, resulting in fouls that allowed the Wildcats to narrow the 6-point gap the Frogs had created.

These two teams will face off tonight at the United Supermarkets Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.