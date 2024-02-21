Baseball: TCU continues unbeaten start with win over Texas State

TCU baseball remained undefeated to start the 2024 season on Tuesday, with the Horned Frogs outlasting Texas State 6-5 at Lupton Stadium to move to 4-0 overall. Left-hander Ben Hampton earned his first start as a Horned Frog, throwing four and one-third innings with six strikeouts and zero walks while allowing three earned runs. Another left-hander sealed the deal for TCU, as Ben Abeldt tossed one and one-third scoreless innings for the save.

The Horned Frogs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, where Payton Tolle laced an RBI single to score Karson Bowen and Chase Brunson slapped a sacrifice fly to bring home Kurtis Byrne. TCU added a run in the bottom of the second inning after Sam Myers crossed home plate on a wild pitch. The Horned Frogs continued to attack in the bottom of the third innings, taking a 5-0 lead after a two-run single from infielder Brody Green.

He's 2-for-2 today!@BrodyGreen17 drives in two in the third with his second hit of the ballgame!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/qihnEkHLIA — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 21, 2024

A fielder’s choice led to a Texas State run in the top of the fourth inning. TCU ran into trouble during the top of the fifth inning, where Texas State tallied three runs to make the score 5-4 behind one double, one single and a fielding error. Both teams exchanged runs during the later frames, with TCU scoring one run on a sacrifice fly from Tolle in the bottom of the seventh and Texas State homering in the top of the eighth.

3 3



Ben Hampton strikes out the side in the second!#FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/8mEc5hwK2z — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) February 21, 2024

Right-hander Louis Rodriguez earned his first win of the season for TCU, throwing one and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts. Left-hander Chase Hoover came on to relief Rodriguez, firing one and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts and one earned run allowed. Brody Green made the most of his start at third base, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the TCU offense in the win. Karson Bowen and Anthony Silva each went 2-for-4.