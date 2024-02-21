Men’s Basketball: TCU concedes one-point loss to No. 23 Texas Tech

TCU men’s basketball fell 82-81 against No. 23 Texas Tech on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs held a 10-point lead with 6:55 left in the second half, but fouls allowed Tech to gradually claw back. Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs gave Tech a one-point lead after a successful free throw with just 12 seconds remaining on the clock.

TCU’s final attempt to reclaim the game was a last-second layup made by JaKobe Coles. The Frogs had six players scoring in double digits, with Emanuel Miller and Avery Anderson III leading the team, each contributing 15 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points, while Micah Peavy, Essam Mostafa and Coles each scored 10 points.

In the first half, the Frogs achieved their largest lead at the 3:25 mark following a 3-pointer from Anderson, putting TCU ahead 33-25. However, TTU managed to tie the game by halftime at 38-38, with contributions from Joe Toussaint, Chance McCmillian, Kerwin Walton, Darrion Williams and Pop Isaacs.

TCU maintained a dominant lead over the Raiders in the second half until Williams tied the game with a dunk at the 2:25 mark. The Raiders took their first lead of the night after a foul was called on TCU’s Anderson, sending Pop Isaacs to the line for two free throws.

Similar to their performance in the Kansas State game, Tech frequently visited the free-throw line down the stretch, making five additional free throws to secure the victory. Miller acknowledged TCU’s strong performance in rebounding but noted that their inability to secure defensive stops down the stretch.

“I know we led throughout the game for the majority of the game, and throughout the last media timeout really,” said Miller. “We did a bad job of getting stops down the stretch. Credit to Tech, they are an amazing offensive team… but I think down the stretch we need to do a better job of staying disciplined. They were the smarter team down the stretch and I think this is just a learning experience.”

TCU 67 - Texas Tech 57 | 7:24 2H



Miller’s message to the team moving forward is to learn from this and put it behind you, because they have a game to prepare.

“It is a quick turnaround. We have Cincinnati at home and they are hungry,” said Miller. “They want to make the tournament and they want to compete…Saturday we play Cincinnati and we have to dial in and refocus. If you don’t refocus anything can happen in the Big 12.”

Up next, the Horned Frogs will touch the court on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena to face the Cincinnati Bearcats, who, in their last encounter with the Frogs, secured an 81-77 victory. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.