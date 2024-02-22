Beach Volleyball: TCU receives Top 5 ranking and preseason All-Conference honors

TCU Beach Volleyball will return to the sand on Friday to begin its 2024 spring campaign, its first season as a member of Conference USA after departing the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association it previously called home. The Sandy Frogs are coming off another run to the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four before falling to eventual National Champion USC in 2023. TCU will have significant roster turnover for this season, including 2023 AVCA National Pair of the Year Daniel Alvarez & Tania Moreno and CCSA All-Conference member Maria Gonzalez taking a year away from the program to pursue qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. This opens the door to opportunity for new faces to step into key roles while the other starters from 2023 will now be called upon to be the team leaders.

Ahead of the season opener, the Frogs are being recognized nationally and in its new conference as one of the sport’s top programs again in 2024. TCU opens the season ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Preseason Poll, only ranking behind USC, UCLA, and Florida State - all of whom joined TCU in the Final Four last season. TCU was joined in the poll by new conference mates No. 11 Florida Atlantic and No. 13 FIU.

Conference USA released its preseason beach volleyball honors on Thursday, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. TCU placed two players on the Preseason All-Conference Team: Hailey Hamlett and Anhelina Khmil. Hamlett returns for her third season in Fort Worth, she was named to the CCSA All-Freshman team in 2022 and was one of TCU’s dominant forces in the run to the national semifinal in 2023, recording a 24-2 overall record. Khmil returns after a superb debut season with the Frogs, where she was named CCSA Freshman of the year in 2023, posting a 26-3 overall record. Together, Khmil & Hamlett won the 2023 AVCA Collegiate Beach Pairs National Championship in the fall. Khmil was also selected as the league’s preseason Player of the Year.

TCU Beach Volley begins its 2024 season this weekend in Houston for the Third Coast College Classic where it will face No. 15 Washington and Central Arkansas on Friday, followed by a showdown with former CCSA conference rival No. 6 LSU and Houston Christian on Saturday. The Horned Frogs’ home opener will be March 8-9 in the Horned Frog Challenge at the TCU Beach Volleyball courts, where they will take on SFA, Tulane, UC Davis and UAB.