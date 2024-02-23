March to Madness: 2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, February 23

Horned Frogs Status

Bracketologists View of TCU:

Lunardi : 9-seed vs. Florida Atlantic Owls in Brooklyn, NY

9-seed vs. Florida Atlantic Owls in Brooklyn, NY Palm : 8-seed vs. Boise State Broncos in Salt Lake City, UT

8-seed vs. Boise State Broncos in Salt Lake City, UT Haslam : 7-seed

7-seed Torvik : 94.7% in Tournament; 7.6-seed

94.7% in Tournament; 7.6-seed INCCSTATS: 88.3% in Tournament; 6.5-seed; 3.3% in Final Four

There’s no way to sugar coat it, the Horned Frogs blew it in Lubbock. A double-digit lead late into the second half while besting the Red Raiders in almost every statistical category, but five missed free throws (while shooting seven fewer than TTU...) and an accumulation of bad turnovers again doomed the Frogs. TCU dominated the boards and the paint despite missing starting center Ernest Udeh Jr, thanks to Essam Mostafa turning in his best game as a Horned Frog. TCU had an opportunity to extend its Big 12-best five true away wins on the season as the two-game road trip started with last Saturday’s thriller in Manhattan where Jameer Nelson Jr’s step back dagger in the final seconds saved the Frogs from potentially allowing that game to slip away as well. The win over Kansas State still qualifies as just a Quad 2 win as the Wildcats sit one spot in the NET out of the Top 75 to qualify as Q1. TCU crept a bit closer towards locking in an NCAA Tournament bid, especially as much of the Bubble crumbles around it, but the push to move beyond the dreaded 8/9-seed where a second round matchup with a one-seed awaits if you make it to Round 2. TCU gets a big bounce-back opportunity Saturday as it looks to avoid the season sweep from Cincinnati. The Bearcats enter the weekend on the Bubble cut line following a hideous home loss to Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Cinci will be in full-on desperation mode for the Saturday showdown in Schollmiaer as the clock begins to run out on its Tournament chances. If TCU can survive the Bearcats, it sets up a massive opportunity for a seed line jump on Big Monday when Baylor visits Fort Worth.

Impact Game of the Week:

Note: All rankings are NET unless otherwise noted

#51 Virginia Tech (↑10) def. #47 Virginia Cavaliers (↓6)

UVA finds itself on the wrong end of this category for the second straight week, allowing a fellow Bubble contender to rise from the brink of elimination thanks to a 34-point blowout as the Cavs manage just 41 points in Blacksburg. Virginia now must win one of its two remaining Quad 1 games, Saturday at home vs. North Carolina or next Saturday’s trip to Cameron Indoor, while avoiding a bad loss to BC or GA Tech. It’s a quick fall from grace as UVA was in the Top 32 just 10 days ago and now has just a 50-50 chance to even make the Tournament. Meanwhile the Hokies have new life after presumed eliminated after a loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago, but now has a chance to emerge from the knife-fight that is the middle of the ACC’s search for an at-large bid. VA Tech still gets a chance to damage the Bubble case of its league mates Pitt, Syracuse, and Wake Forest with league bottom-feeders Louisville & Notre Dame to close the regular season; the Hokies likely cannot drop more than one of those games, but its at-large chances remain alive.

Climbing:

#43 Nebraska Cornhuskers (↑10)

A much needed pair of dominant wins has Fred Hoiberg’s squad safely above the Bubble cut line and looking likely to earn its first trip to the Big Dance in a decade. The ‘Huskers banked a pair of wins over sub-90 foes, but in each took double-digit margins, including a 15-point smashing of the Hoosiers in Bloomington that qualifies as a Quad 2 win. Nebraska has a very straightforward finish to the regular season, likely to be favored in each of the four remaining games; if it wins out, Nebraska could move up from a consensus 10-seed.

The Cougs went into Tucson and emerged atop the Pac 12 standings thanks to a season-sweep of the Arizona Wildcats. Now winners of eight straight games, Wazzu is very nearly a lock to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008 and win a conference regular season championship for the first time since 1941. Washington State will be heavily favored in every game down the stretch and is likely to climb well beyond the consensus 8-seed it was prior to this result.

Falling:

#49 Texas A&M Aggies (↓6) - home loss to Arkansas

It’s a second consecutive week with the Aggies picking up a horrible Quad 3 loss, its fourth Q3 loss on the season, and dropping below .500 in the middling SEC. A&M was sitting pretty in the Top 40 after a blowout win over #6 Tennessee, but has followed that up with a loss to #230 Vanderbilt, a 25-point drubbing at the hands of Alabama and now this seven-point home loss to the #123 Razorbacks. TAMU has now fallen into desperation mode, potentially needing to win out to earn a ticket to the Dance, starting Saturday in Knoxville vs. that Vols squad looking for revenge.

It’s a second consecutive week with the Aggies picking up a horrible Quad 3 loss, its fourth Q3 loss on the season, and dropping below .500 in the middling SEC. A&M was sitting pretty in the Top 40 after a blowout win over #6 Tennessee, but has followed that up with a loss to #230 Vanderbilt, a 25-point drubbing at the hands of Alabama and now this seven-point home loss to the #123 Razorbacks. TAMU has now fallen into desperation mode, potentially needing to win out to earn a ticket to the Dance, starting Saturday in Knoxville vs. that Vols squad looking for revenge. #74 UCF Knights (↓8) - loss at West Virginia

The dream of a 10-bid Big 12 is creeping closer to an impossibility as the Knights have fallen off the map after a strong start to league play. UCF has now lost four straight and is now below 1% likelihood to get an at-large bid. The Knights still have four Quad 1 opportunities on the schedule, including the season finale at TCU, but it would likely need to win all of those to remain in real Bubble consideration as this Q3 loss gets added to a resume that includes a Q4 loss to #220 Stetson

Other Key Bubble Losses: #52 Grand Canyon (↓8) - loss at Tarleton State; #61 Xavier(↓6) loss vs. Providence; #45 Cincinnati (↓8) loss vs. OK State

Bubble Watch

With Selection Sunday just three weeks away, there is plenty still to be decided in the race for the field of 68 and the battles will only get more heated as we hit March. A select few teams have already reached 100% likelihood of earning a ticket to the Big Dance, while most of the 362 Division I programs know it’ll take a Conference Tournament Championship to see the postseason. In between sits the Bubble, a precarious position where each result may flip a team in or out of the Tourney field. Using barttorvik.com’s TourneyCast, there are 60 teams with a 0.1% to 99.9% chance of receiving an at-large invite while 16 teams have already confirmed a spot and another 26 bids will be granted to other Conference Champions. That leaves just 26 available bids to be distributed among those 60 squads still alive in the hunt. As the days pass, more teams will lock up bids while others will fall off the map. Will the Horned Frogs be able to remain safely in the field. The current at-large cut-line is between the “Work to do” and “Needs Help” tiers below.

Look Ahead:

Bubble Battles:

Seeding Battles

Bubble vs. Likely Locks

Bubble vs. Spoilers