Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: The best squad is no longer up for debate

Another week, another edition of the Big 12 Power Rankings. As we enter the last week of February, the conference remains undecided. The top of the conference seems to be set, but several mid-level teams can easily contend. In the Big 12, only a few schools are completely out of the picture. An NCAA-leading nine schools are predicted to make the big dance. Get ready, two weeks remain before chaos ensues.

TIER 1: Big 12 Title Favorites

There’s a big four with perhaps one or two teams on the brink. A big three could even be argued as three teams have won 20 games on the season. However, the fourth team is talented enough to win the Big 12 Championship.

1. Houston Cougars (23-3, 10-3)

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: W vs. UT; W vs. ISU

NET: 1; KenPom: 1

Next: Feb. 24 at Baylor; Feb. 27 vs. Cincy

This past Saturday, the Houston Cougars scored 80 or more points for the first time since early January. Combining efficient offense with suffocating defense will likely lead to a deep tournament run come March. Despite scoring 82 points, the Cougars failed to shoot 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range. However, the tremendous guard trio showed out and dropped a combined 57 points. Two days later, Houston pulled off a marquee win, defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 73-65. The Cougars did what they do best and forced 16 Cyclones’ turnovers.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (20-6, 9-4)

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: W vs. TTU; L at Houston

NET: 8; KenPom: 9

Next: Feb. 24 vs. WVU; Feb. 28 vs. OU

Texas Tech, then Houston, what a week for the Iowa State Cyclones. In a win against the Red Raiders, the Cyclones played on brand. Iowa State turned the ball over just six times and played stout defense. Against Houston, the Cyclones turned it over 16 times, about five more than their season average. Luckily for Iowa State, they won’t play a team of Houston’s caliber again until the Big 12 tournament. From here on out, the Cyclones only play one ranked team.

3. Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5)

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: W vs. OU

NET: 17; KenPom: 17

Next: Feb. 24 vs. UT; Feb. 27 vs. BYU

The Kansas Jayhawks’ only played one game this past week. Kansas defeated the Oklahoma Sooners by 10 points. In the affair, the Jayhawks allowed the Sooners to shoot just 32.0 percent from the floor. Oklahoma’s 57 points were the second least amount of points the Jayhawks have allowed in conference play. While the offense was no world-beater, freshman forward Johnny Furphy is someone to look out for. He’s scored double-digits in nine of his last 10 games. Against the Sooners, Furphy scored 15 points, grabbed nine boards, and connected on 3-of-5 triples.

4. Baylor Bears (19-7, 8-5)

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: W at WVU; L at BYU

NET: 14; KenPom: 14

Next: Feb. 24 vs. Houston; Feb. 26 at TCU

An iffy week can be directly correlated to a suspect defense. The Baylor Bears went 1-1, allowing 81 points to the West Virginia Mountaineers and then 78 to the BYU Cougars. The Mountaineers shot nearly 53 percent against Baylor. Although the Cougars shot 43.9 percent, they canned 14-of-36 threes. After allowing 64 points or less for two consecutive contests, the porous defense has reappeared. The Bears allow the fourth-most points in the conference. Offense has been no problem, but Baylor must solidify the defense to put fear into its opponent’s hearts.

TIER 2: The Contenders

In a 9-tournament-big league, these squads will all likely be seeded anywhere from 5-to-9 come tournament time. While unlikely, every team listed below is capable of winning the Big 12 tournament. Each of these squads has won at least six conference games.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-7, 8-5)

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: L at ISU; W vs. TCU

NET: 29; KenPom: 25

Next: Feb. 24 at UCF; Feb. 27 vs. UT

What an up-and-down season it’s been for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Although that description can be used for most of these middle-of-the-pack squads, the Red Raiders ended this past week with a win against TCU. However, before defeating the Horned Frogs in Lubbock, the Red Raiders lost to Iowa State in Ames. This past week has been highlighted by superb free throw shooting. Despite two less than stellar outings, Texas Tech was able to keep within striking distance (and consequently defeat the Horned Frogs) by making the most of their trips to the charity stripe.

6. TCU Horned Frogs (18-8, 7-6)

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: W at KSU; L at TTU

NET: 37; KenPom: 32

Next: Feb. 24 vs. Cincy; Feb. 26 vs. Baylor

These Horned Frogs will surely play it close. After an extremely slow start, the Horned Frogs clawed back to make it a back-and-forth affair against the Kansas State Wildcats. However, after leading by five with less than a minute to go, TCU made it a close once again. The Wildcats canned three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to go before TCU ultimately put it away with a pair of free throws of their own. Three nights later, the Horned Frogs clutched defeat from the jaws of victory. TCU lost to Texas Tech after leading by 10 points with six and a half minutes to go.

7. BYU Cougars (19-7, 7-6)

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: L at OK State; W vs. Baylor

NET: 11; KenPom: 15

Next: Feb. 24 at KSU; Feb. 27 at KU

Losing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys then turning around and beating Baylor? That’s the average week in the Big 12. There was no chance BYU would defeat Oklahoma State after allowing the Cowboys to knock down 59.6 percent of their shot attempts. BYU has by no means been a strong defensive squad, but they aren’t horrible either. To triumph over the Bears, the Cougars didn’t necessarily need to play lights-out defense as they canned 16 triples. When the Cougars are on, they’re tough to beat. BYU launches the second most 3-pointers in all of college basketball and they connect on the third most.

8. Texas Longhorns (17-9, 6-7)

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: L at Houston; W vs. KSU

NET: 38; KenPom: 33

Next: Feb. 24 at KU; Feb. 27 at TTU

From out-of-the-running to fringe tournament squad, the Longhorns have looked better as of late. The talent is and has always been there in Austin. Texas’ starting five rivals the best of the best in the Big 12. Nevertheless, the Inconsistency is maddening. Against Houston, the backcourt shot a combined 5-of-23. Just a week before, Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter combined to score 38 on 14-of-25 shooting. The duo once again didn’t provide much in the victory against the Wildcats, but the defense came through, allowing Kansas State to score just 56 points.

9. Oklahoma Sooners (18-8, 6-7)

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: L vs. KU

NET: 39; KenPom: 36

Next: Feb. 24 at OK State; Feb. 28 at ISU

The Sooners are 2-3 this month with their wins coming against BYU and the lowly Oklahoma State Cowboys. Against Kansas, the defense played quite well, but the offense looked putrid. Oklahoma shot 32.0 percent and turned it over 11 times. Three starters went for double-digits. However, it took a combined 29 shots for the three starters to reach the double-digit mark. To make matters worse, the Sooners scored just five points off the bench.

TIER 3: On the Bubble

There’s still a slight chance the teams in tier three to make the tournament. In ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s most recent edition of Bracketology, Cincinnati was listed as one of the “first four out” teams. However, Kansas State was left out entirely.

10. Kansas State Wildcats (15-11, 5-8)

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: L vs. TCU; L at UT

NET: 76; KenPom: 71

Next: Feb. 24 vs. BYU; Feb. 26 vs. WVU

It was a difficult week for the Wildcats. One thing that stands out: is a lack of quality shooting. Against TCU, Kansas State shot 1-of-15 from beyond the arc. Of their 72 points, 69 came either in the paint or from the free-throw line. Against the Longhorns, Kansas State scored 56 points, 39 came from the paint and the line. The Wildcats did knock down five triples, but it came from launching nearly 20 attempts.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats (16-10, 5-8)

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: W at UCF; L vs. OK State

NET: 45; KenPom: 41

Next: Feb. 24 at TCU; Feb. 27 at Houston

The Cincinnati Bearcats are teetering on the line of the big dance. However, dropping a game to the Cowboys was a rather massive blow. In their first game of the week, the Bearcats barely knocked off the UCF Knights, despite leading by 14 points. On Wednesday, the Bearcats led the Cowboys with less than four minutes to go but completely faltered down the stretch. Abysmal defense led to the Cowboys connecting on 55.6 percent of their field goals.

TIER 4: The Bottom Dwellers

This tier has now absorbed a third team, with two on the peripheral. These three squads all have one thing in common: four conference wins. This far into the season, there’s no chance any of these schools make the NCAA Tournament unless a miraculous conference tournament win comes to fruition.

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-14, 4-9)

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: W vs. BYU; W at Cincy

NET: 114; KenPom: 101

Next: Feb. 24 vs. OU; Feb. 28 vs. UCF

Oklahoma State moves up in the rankings! After weeks of remaining one of the bottom two squads, two consecutive wins have led to the Cowboys leapfrogging the Knights. The offense is to thank for the minor jump. After scoring in the low 60s for two straight games, the Cowboys first dropped 93n against BYU, and then 80 against Cincinnati. In both contests, they shot well over 50 percent.

13. UCF Knights (13-12, 4-9)

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: L vs. Cincy; L at WVU

NET: 74; KenPom: 73

Next: Feb. 24 vs. TTU; Feb. 28 at OK State

Not a fun week of basketball for the UCF Knights. The Knights were defeated by two lower-tier squads in the Big 12, Cincinnati and West Virginia. And unfortunately for UCF, it won’t get any easier. Four of the next five games will be against opponents who have won 18 or more games. The only opponent to not win at least 18 games? The streaking Cowboys.

14. West Virginia Mountaineers (9-17, 4-9)