Men’s Basketball: TCU set for Big 12 rematch with Cincinnati

The Horned Frogs are set to return home to face Cincinnati in their second encounter of the season, at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Schollmaier Arena. In their previous matchup, the Bearcats secured an 81-77 victory in overtime after a layup by Dan Skillings Jr. with only 22 seconds remaining in the game.

In their recent games, both teams experienced losses. TCU suffered a narrow 82-81 loss to Texas Tech on the road, while the Bearcats were edged out by Oklahoma State, falling 76-80.

Head coach Jamie Dixon said fouls and free throws were what hindered TCU’s performance against the Raiders. Pop Issacs sealed the game with a crucial free throw in the final 12 seconds.

“Fouls and free throws were the difference, we got outrebounded by a huge number and low turnovers and we shot a higher percentage,” said Dixon. “To simply put it they beat us at the free throw line and we have to get that fixed.”

The Frogs played without their starting center, Ernest Udeh Jr., in the matchup against Texas Tech due to a lower leg injury sustained in their game against Kansas State. In Udeh’s absence, Essam Mostafa stepped up, concluding the night with 10 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

Mostafa expressed his readiness to step up and play a crucial role as a big man alongside Xavier Cork and JaKobe Coles.

“I am staying ready and working every day,” said Mostafa. “I am ready for this. When Urnest stepped out, Xavier Cork, JaKobe who plays the five sometimes, we were all ready for it. That is the good thing, like the coach said we have ten players that can play.”

TCU 45 - Texas Tech 43 | 15:40 2H



Essam has matched a season-high with 10 points to go with six boards#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/lu1h77ospS — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) February 21, 2024

Dixon stated that after missing a couple of games this season, Mostafa is eager to play, has been working hard and has significantly contributed to the TCU defense.

“He has played good defense away from the ball in the last couple of weeks,” said Dixon. “I am happy for him and his improvement, and trying to address what we needed.”

Cincinnati fell short, losing 80-76 to Oklahoma State, despite four Bearcats scoring in double digits. The leading scorer was Simas Lukosius with 17 points, followed by Day Day Thomas, Jamille Reynolds, and Jizzle James each contributing 10 points.

As TCU prepares for tip-off, it’s essential for the Frogs to make smart shot-making decisions, especially considering Cincinnati’s efficiency on the glass.

“This is a very good rebounding team, so we have to win that battle,” said Dixon. “We have to get more free throws, at home especially. We are a team that gets scores on the inside …We need to be that team again.”