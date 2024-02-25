Men’s Basketball: Strong second half pushes TCU past Cincinnati

TCU showed relentless determination in the second half, securing a commanding 18-point victory over Cincinnati, 75-57.

Emanuel Miller said although the team struggled to close out games in the beginning of the season, this game they emphasized they had to come with everything they had, especially given the time of the season they are in.

“Going into the next game, we have one day off, then we play another top team in the conference in Baylor,” said Miller. “We have to play a hard game, finish strong, and have a strong start going into the next game.”

Frogs Win!



JaKobe Coles and Emanuel Miller each score a game-high 18 points.

And after a loss on the road, that is exactly what TCU did against Cincinnati. The Horned Frogs opened the game with an 8-0 run and maintained the lead over the Bearcats until Cincinnati made it a close one at the 10:48 mark after a layup from James Johnson.

Miller said they knew from the jump they would need to be aggressive going up against a team like Cincinnati.

“We knew we had to fight from the jump,” said Miller. “We went on that 8-0 run quickly from the jump because we knew that this team was hungry. We had to impose our will from the jump.”

Miller led all scorers with 18 points, accompanied by six rebounds and assists, along with three steals. Recognizing the importance of dominating the rebounding battle, TCU narrowly edged out Cincinnati 33-32 in rebounds.

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller said even though they only lost the rebound battle by one, it felt like 55-33.

“They were much quicker to the basket tonight on the boards, which they have now done to us twice,” said Miller. “We look down and it says 33-32, but I felt like we got outrebounded by 55.”

This victory was particularly sweet for TCU, as it avenged a previous overtime loss to Cincinnati in January, where they fell 81-77.

Cincinnati took their first lead at the 7:49 mark with a 3-pointer by Simas Lukosius. However, their lead was short-lived. Seconds later, a personal foul was called against Josh Reed, sending Miller to the line for two. Miller capitalized on both attempts, putting the Frogs back up 23-22.

Miller made significant contributions down the stretch of the first half with one 3-pointer and two made free throws. JaKobe Coles further extended the lead by hitting a crucial 3-pointer, bringing the game to 34-26 with 2:40 left in the first half.

TCU went into halftime leading 39-32 after a foul was called against Avery Anderson III, sending Day Day Thomas to the line. Thomas converted both attempts.

When the game tightened, Coles stepped up to extend the lead. TCU was four points ahead, 44-40, until Coles hit a three-pointer with 15:07 to go in the second half. Jameer Nelson Jr. hit another significant three to give TCU an 11-point lead, 55-44, with 12:22 left on the clock.

Coming off a great performance against Texas Tech, Mostafa had an and-one opportunity and converted a free throw. Mostafa also made a steal at the 4:05 mark and passed it to Anderson.

Coles said that it’s been great seeing Mostafa step into this role, but it is no surprise the way he is playing.

“Everybody else may be surprised, but we see him in practice,” said Coles. “He works hard. He comes in and is ready to work. He stepped up and opportunities happened...I am proud of him, but this is not a surprise to me.”

Although Anderson missed the layup, Miller recovered the ball and put it back up, giving the Frogs their largest lead of 20, 73-53, in the last three minutes of the half. Micah Peavy scored the final points to seal the game for the Frogs, winning 75-57.

Up next, the Horned Frogs will remain at home to take on No. 11 Baylor, who are coming off a fresh overtime loss to Houston. TCU will need to maintain their effectiveness on offense while continuing to build off a significantly improved defensive performance against the Bearcats. The matchup against the Bears is scheduled for Monday, with tip-off set for 8 p.m.