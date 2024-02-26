Monday Morning Point Guard: Horned Frogs bounce back after loss in Lubbock

The TCU Horned Frogs took care of business on Saturday after faltering down the stretch against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last Tuesday. In Lubbock, the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders were all tied up at the half after a back-and-forth first period. In the second half, TCU built a 10-point lead but ultimately fell to Texas Tech.

Saturday was a much better day for the Horned Frogs. TCU jumped out quickly (seriously, the Frogs scored in the first two seconds), and then they ceded their lead more than halfway through the first half. However, after a brief deficit, the Horned Frogs took over, going on a 19-12 run over the final six minutes of the first half. Up by seven at halftime, TCU defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 75-57.

Although a victory over the Red Raiders would have been substantial, knocking off the Bearcats jolted the Frogs to fourth place in the Big 12. A top-three finish is ideal, but fourth place is just as good come tournament time. The top four squads in the Big 12 receive a two-round bye. The Big 12 is never easy, but TCU does have a relatively easy remaining schedule. Before we get into what’s next to come, we’ll break down what went right this past week and what went wrong.

The Good

The bench: Despite no legitimate go-to scorer on offense, the Horned Frogs can put up a bevy of points. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 in points per game, averaging 81.3 points per contest. And a lot of that has to do with the second unit. Unlike most college squads, the Horned Frogs run 10-deep.

Against the Red Raiders, TCU missed starting center Ernest Udeh Jr., who was banged up in a win against the Kansas State Wildcats. Without Udeh Jr., TCU played nine players. Every player who saw action scored in the affair. The bench truly showed out, three of the four non-starters scored in double-digits. The second unit combined to score 38 points, hauled in 21 rebounds and dished out 8 assists. Avery Anderson III led all bench players with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Saturday’s contest saw a shift in the rotation. Coach Jamie Dixon opted to start fifth-year senior Anderson III over Trey Tennyson. Perhaps he emphasized defense after allowing 82 points to the Red Raiders. Anderson III is one of the better perimeter defenders in the conference. He may have a slight frame, but he competes and has some of the quickest hands you’ll ever see.

Coming off the bench, Tennyson scored eight points and knocked down two 3-pointers. TCU forward Ja’Kobe Coles starred in a limited role once again. He chipped in 18 points and canned two triples as well. Coles proved to be a versatile asset on offense, stretching out Cincinnati’s defense and scoring on the inside when played by a smaller defender. Finally, reserve big man Essam Mostafa played excellently in extended minutes (but more on him later).

Emanuel Miller: Previously, it was mentioned the Frogs don’t have that true alpha scorer. But if one must be selected, it’d likely be Emanuel Miller. Sure, he doesn’t have the same off-the-dribble juice as Jameer Nelson Jr., or the same deep shot-making as Tennyson, but what he does have is the most efficient offensive game of all the Horned Frogs. He’s consistently good for about 15 points and six rebounds.

In the game against the Red Raiders, Miller shot below 50 percent. However, he still connected on 5-of-12 attempts and buried all five of his freebies. He also grabbed 12 rebounds, with five!!! being on the offensive end. One of Miller’s best attributes is his relentless pursuit of the offensive glass. He has the innate ability to track down his misses, even from long range.

Miller’s game against the Bearcats was equally as good. He scored 18 points, on 5-of-8 shooting, and corralled six rebounds. Additionally, Miller connected on 2-of-4 long-range attempts. He’s come a long way regarding his 3-point shooting. After connecting on 31 triples in his first two seasons as a Horned Frog, Miller has already made 25 this season. And he’s shooting nearly 40 percent on those looks. His mechanics are fluid and his confidence has increased. What’s next for Miller is to up his 3-point volume a tick more.

Essam Mostafa: Without Udeh Jr. in the lineup, either Xavier Cork or Essam Mostafa were expected to contribute more so than usual. Cork started, but Mostafa came out on top. In Lubbock, Mostafa scored 10 points and brought down eight boards. In the first half against the Red Raiders, Mostafa went on a stretch where he scored eight of TCU’s 10 points. The Coastal Carolina transfer made easy work of the undersized Red Raiders. He uses an array of hook shots and post moves to score at will in the painted area. It’s becoming increasingly apparent if TCU needs an easy bucket, Mostafa might just be the guy.

Big Tough Frog. TCU’s weekly award is given to the player who demonstrated the most hustle. This past week, Mostafa earned his first “BTF” award of the season due to his effort against the Bearcats. The grad transfer hauled in six rebounds, deflected five passes, and even drew a charge. Besides the hustle stats, Mostafa scored seven points and drilled all three of his free throws. He continued to display a post presence on offense. Not the most athletic of big men, Mostafa uses his size and crafty footwork to score in the post with relative ease.

The Bad

Second half versus Texas Tech: Deciding what TCU failed to execute well was difficult this week. The Horned Frogs shot the ball relatively well (an 0-of-4 outing from Tennyson against Texas Tech hurt). They got to the line and connected on free throws at an above-average rate. The effort was there, as TCU dominated the rebounding battle against the Red Raiders and also won it against the Bearcats. The ball security wasn’t tremendous, but it also wasn’t painstakingly bad like it’s been in recent weeks. The slow starts that have plagued the Horned Frogs weren’t as costly. The only detrimental aspect of the past week was the porous second half against the Red Raiders.

In an extremely winnable game, TCU utterly failed to seal the deal. The Horned Frogs squandered a ten-point lead with less than seven minutes to go. TCU just couldn’t keep the Red Raiders off the free-throw line. And getting into a shootout from the charity stripe against Texas Tech is a recipe for disaster, especially for the Frogs. Texas Tech ranks first in the Big 12 and 16th in the nation in free throw percentage.

In the final seven minutes, the Red Raiders connected on 11-of-12 freebies. In the same span, TCU went 4-of-8 from the foul line. The fouls committed weren’t egregious but in a road setting with referees keeping their whistles close, better defense could’ve been played in the latter part of the game. Furthermore, it wasn’t just the defense that struggled. The Red Raiders went on a 12-2 run to tie the Frogs in a matter of minutes. Layups were missed, turnovers were made, and bad shots were attempted. Every TCU game is a game of runs and unfortunately for the Horned Frogs, the Red Raiders run came at a bad time.

The Play of the Week

Trey Tennyson’s up-and-under layup to help put the Bearcats away late in the second half is this week’s best play.